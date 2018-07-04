July 5 to 11, 2018 | Explore the Tahoe Sierra

Katherine Hill
Webber Falls, located north of Truckee on Highway 89, plunges 76 feet in several cascades into a deep gorge carved out of basaltic bedrock. The Tahoe Sierra is blessed with boundless waterfalls to explore, like Meeks Creek Falls featured in this issue of Tahoe Weekly. For details on other waterfall outings, click on Out & About at TheTahoeWeekly.com. For directions to Webber Falls, visit fs.usda.gov. Photography by Scott Thompson | ScottShotsPhoto.com, @ScottShotsPhoto

Summer is in full swing, and we always encourage our readers to explore a new side to Tahoe like Meeks Creek Falls on the West Shore, the historic Clair Tappaan Lodge situated on Donner Summit, the Washoe Galis Dungal on display on the North and West Shores or this year’s High Sierra Music Festival located in the Lost Sierra.

All of these adventures and much more await locals and visitors alike and beg your attention. Don’t worry there’s plenty of summer left if you don’t get to all of these adventures this week. But, of course, we’ll have a whole new set out in next week’s edition, so you should get started.

Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

