July 5 to 11, 2018 | Explore the Tahoe Sierra

Summer is in full swing, and we always encourage our readers to explore a new side to Tahoe like Meeks Creek Falls on the West Shore, the historic Clair Tappaan Lodge situated on Donner Summit, the Washoe Galis Dungal on display on the North and West Shores or this year’s High Sierra Music Festival located in the Lost Sierra.

All of these adventures and much more await locals and visitors alike and beg your attention. Don’t worry there’s plenty of summer left if you don’t get to all of these adventures this week. But, of course, we’ll have a whole new set out in next week’s edition, so you should get started.

