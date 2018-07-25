Exhibit highlights Olympic history

The Truckee Public Arts Commission is hosting a new exhibit through September at the Truckee Community Recreation Center that displays art and artifacts from the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics.

The exhibit showcases memorabilia on loan from the Squaw Valley Ski Museum Foundation. The displays include rarely-seen photography of the 1960 Winter Olympics from the private collection of Olympic photographer Bill Briner. Other Olympic memorabilia including flags, uniforms, banners, pins, publications on display from the private collections of Dr. Stan and Maryann Batiste and David Antonucci on loan from the Museum of Sierra Ski History and 1960 Winter Olympics.

For more information about the Squaw Valley Ski Museum Foundation and the proposed Sierra Nevada Olympic and Winter Sports Museum, visit olympicskimuseum.org.