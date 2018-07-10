Eldorado National Forest taking comments on OSV plan

The U.S. Forest Service is currently taking comments for its plan for the Eldorado National Forest that would designate allowed areas for over-snow vehicles to include snowmobile access in the winter and ATV, 4WD and other vehicle access in the summer.

The plan would designate over-snow vehicle (OSV) use on National Forest System roads, National Forest System trails and areas on National Forest System lands; and identify snow trails for grooming within the Eldorado National Forest.

View a map of the areas being considered under the plan

The Environmental Impact Statement describes the proposed action, a no-action alternative and two additional action alternatives developed in response to issues and discloses their environmental impacts.

The Forest Service would also identify OSV trails where grooming for public OSV use would occur within the Eldorado National Forest.

The comment period will end on Aug. 6.

Comment

E-mail | comments-pacificsouthwest-eldorado@fs.fed.us with the subject line “ENF OSV Project”

Mail | Laurence Crabtree c/o Jennifer Marsolais, Eldorado National Forest, 100 Forni Road, Placerville, CA 95667

Draft Enivornmental Plan

https://www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/100598_FSPLT3_4349230.pdf