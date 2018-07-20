David Wise named Best Male Action Sports Athlete at ESPYs

Tahoe Olympian David Wise, is a double Olympic gold medalist, won the Best Male Action Sports Athlete award at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 18.

Wise became the first Olympic champion in Men’s Ski Halfpipe when the sport debuted on the Olympic program in 2014. Wise is married with two children and lives in Reno, Nev. He began skiing at age 3 and started skiing professionally at age 18. He followed in his father’s footsteps and began as a ski racer. Wise turned to freestyle skiing when he was 11 years old.