BLM puts target shooting, fire restrictions in place

The Bureau of Land Management Mother Lode Field Office is increasing fire restrictions and temporary target shooting limitations to Stage 2 for BLM-managed public lands effective July 13, due to high fire danger, including Placer and Nevada Counties.

Stage 2 includes the additional restriction of no campfires, barbecues or open fires, regardless if within a developed campground, other than portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel with a valid California campfire permit, available at BLM field offices and at www.preventwildfireca.org/Permits.

The 14 counties affected by these fire restrictions and temporary target shooting limitations in California are on BLM-managed public lands in the Sierra Nevada foothills: Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Mariposa, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne and Yuba counties. Fire and shooting restrictions will also affect BLM-managed recreational areas along the American, Merced, Mokelumne, South Yuba and Tuolumne rivers.

Central California is already experiencing an active wildland fire year with low relative humidity, erratic winds, and above normal temperatures. It is estimated that nearly 90 percent of wildfires in the United States are caused by humans.

The public is advised to be extremely careful when recreating outdoors and do the following: carry a shovel and water at all times, and check weather forecasts and fire danger ratings before leaving home.

The following restrictions/limitations will remain in place until fire dangers subside:

No campfires, barbecues or open fires regardless if within a developed campground.

Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are authorized with a valid California campfire permit.

No shooting, use of firearms for hunting is still allowed.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a designated developed recreation site.

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off established roads or trails (chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No motorized vehicles off established roads or trails.

No fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except by special permit.

No use of explosives, except by special permit.

For information on how to prevent wildfires, visit readyforwildfire.org. For specific questions, contact the Mother Lode Field Office at (916) 941-3101.