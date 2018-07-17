Be prepared for Tahoe wildfires

Wildfires have been raging through the United States in 2018, with California having its worst fire year in more than 10 years and Nevada currently recovering from the largest single fire in its history. With increased temperatures, low humidity, and large fuel loads of dead shrubs, brush and trees left behind from the 2012-2017 drought, it is crucial to prepare now, before the next wildfire occurs.

To help residents and visitors in the Lake Tahoe Basin prepare for wildfire, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) created the Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities (TNFAC). TNFAC is a multi-agency collaboration, led by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, that brings communities together with the resources they need to prepare for wildfire.

In wildfire-prone areas, fire adapted communities reduce the potential for loss of human life and injury, minimize damage to homes and infrastructure, and reduce firefighting costs by taking the necessary steps to prepare properties and people before a wildfire occurs.

Download the Lake Tahoe Basin Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Five steps you can take today to prepare for wildfire:

Access | Ensure your home can be easily accessed by emergency responders during a wildfire by making sure your address is clearly visible from the street and any gated driveways can be accessed during an emergency. Contact your local fire district to ask if emergency responders could arrive at your home in a safe and timely manner.

The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities (TNFAC) participates in numerous community events around Lake Tahoe. Find out where TNFAC is next by visiting the events calendar at tahoe.livingwithfire.info/calendar/ or sign up for the monthly TNFAC e-newsletter.

For more information about upcoming events, how to prepare for wildfire, or to locate your local fire district, visittahoe.livingwithfire.info. For more information, visit tahoetfft.org.