Barker Pass expected to open in mid-July

Work to repair Barker Pass Road on the West Shore is under way. U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit construction crews, supported by local contractors, are working to replace pavement in two locations at the top of the popular off-highway vehicle, Tahoe Rim Trail and Pacific Crest Trail access road.

The road closure begins just beyond the Blackwood Canyon Bridge, but road to the campground is open. Work is expected to be completed and the road opened by mid-July.

