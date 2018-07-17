Arts for the Schools announces 2018-19 season

Arts of the Schools has announced part of its 2018-19 season kicking off in October with Emi Sunshine. More artists will be released in the coming weeks. Season passes are also now available for purchase.

Arts For The Schools is a bi-state nonprofit that fundamentally believes that access and exposure to the arts is essential for all. Arts For The Schools fills the gaps in visual and performing arts education for more than 10,000 children at K-12 schools and provides access to artistic excellence for the public. For 33 years, Arts For The Schools has encouraged children and adults to create, perform, learn, lead, understand and discover. | artsfortheschools.org

2018-19 season lineup

Oct. 26 | Emi Sunshine Country Music Prodigy

Nov. 8 | Flor De Tolache Progressive Mariachi Feminino

Dec. 7 | Ririe Woodbury Dance Company Invigorating Contemporary Dance

Jan. 18 | Okaidja Afroso Afro-pop Singer-Songwriter

March | Kaki King Visionary Guitarist & Composer