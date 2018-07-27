Alpenglow Expeditions to open Via Ferrata at Squaw

Alpenglow Expeditions, a North Lake Tahoe area-based guide service, will soon begin construction of two Via Ferrata climbing routes up Tram Face at Squaw Valley Resort. The routes will allow even those with no climbing experience the opportunity to safely scale the iconic rock face, exploring high alpine terrain while taking in the beautiful vistas, according to a press release.

Via Ferrata, an Italian term meaning Iron Road, is a protected climbing route with permanent steel anchors and cables that allow participants to be safely connected to the rock 100 percent of the time via a Continuous Lifeline System. All climbs will be led by Alpenglow Expeditions’ experienced team of AMGA (American Mountain Guide Association) trained guides who will teach participants how to navigate the rock face while introducing basic climbing techniques. By design, ascent groups will be kept small, at a six-participant-per-guide ratio, which ensures safety and maximizes the learning opportunity for all.

WATCH a video of the Via Ferrata

The Via Ferrata at Squaw Valley is the first in the Lake Tahoe area and will open one-of-a-kind access to one of California’s most beautiful regions, and most iconic rock faces: the Tram Face, which towers above The Village at Squaw Valley. The routes will offer an incredible climbing experience, with a total elevation gain of more than 1,000 vertical feet from the base of the resort to the top of the route.

“Our Via Ferrata routes will let adventurers of all skill levels experience the exhilaration of a real climb,” said Alpenglow Expeditions CEO, Adrian Ballinger, said in a press release. “Best of all, entire families, regardless of experience, can take part in the same climb – and share the same breathtaking views of Squaw Valley and the Lake Tahoe region.”

Alpenglow Expeditions will begin installation of two routes up the Tram Face at Squaw Valley Resort over the summer season, with the first guided ascents expected to commence in September.

“We’re thrilled to expand on our existing partnership with Alpenglow Expeditions and be working with their team of professional guides to install and operate Tahoe’s first Via Ferrata,” said Kyle Crezee, director of activities at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in the release. “We constantly look for new and exciting opportunities for adventurous families and groups of friends to explore our unique mountain environment. The Alpenglow Expeditions team has shown the highest level of professionalism and service with their lift-accessed back-country ski tours, and working with them to provide an incredible summer adventure with Via Ferrata is an exciting next step.”

Beginning this fall, Alpenglow Expeditions plans to offer full-day and half-day guided Via Ferrata tours. No climbing experience is necessary, but basic hiking fitness is recommended.

For more information about The Lake Tahoe Via Ferrata or to make a reservation, visit tahoevia.com or call Alpenglow Expeditions at (877) 873-5376.