Alcohol ban in effect for 4th of July

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit asks residents and visitors to keep the following tips in mind to help everyone enjoy a safe and fun holiday.

Alcohol Ban in effect

To promote public safety, the annual alcohol ban will be in effect at the following locations:

Nevada Beach on July 4 from 6 a.m. until midnight

Zephyr Cove Resort and Zephyr Shoals (former Dreyfus Estate) from June 30 through July 8. This prohibition has been extended for public health and safety and resource protection.

Chamber’s Landing Beach from July 1 to 6

The Alcohol Ban Forest Order and maps are posted at fs.usda.gov.

Illegal campfires, fireworks

Illegal campfires continue to be the leading cause of wildfires at Lake Tahoe, and wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility. Possession of fireworks of any kind, including firecrackers and sparklers, is illegal in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Campfires and charcoal fires are only allowed in metal fire rings or stand-up grills provided at developed recreation sites.

Campfires, bonfires and portable charcoal grills are not permitted on National Forest beaches, in Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country or along Genoa Peak Road and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Gas or propane stoves are allowed in all areas with a free, valid California Campfire Permit, available at any Forest Service office.

Increased day use fees

Day-use parking fees for July 4 at Pope, Baldwin and Nevada beaches will be $30 and at Zephyr Cove Beach $40 to cover increased security and facility maintenance costs of the holiday.

Dogs in the Tahoe Basin

Dogs are not allowed on National Forest designated swim beaches including Nevada, Pope, Baldwin, Meeks Bay and William Kent.

Leashed pets are welcome at Kiva Picnic area from the Valhalla Boathouse/Pier to Tallac Point and Echo Lakes on the South Shore; Zephyr Shoals, Hidden and Chimney beaches on the East Shore; Coon Street Beach (at the boat launch) in King’s Beach; Kaspian and 64 acres beaches in Tahoe City.

For more information on rules regarding pets, visit fs.usda.gov.

Pick up trash

Be responsible for picking up and disposing of your trash in appropriate trash receptacles or take it home. Trash and debris left behind after festivities can be harmful and even fatal to wildlife. It represents a human health hazard and degrades Lake Tahoe.

Trash cans will become full, so plan ahead and keep in mind that Forest Service staff will be handing out trash bags at many recreation sites. Please use them and become part of the solution by packing out your own garbage.

Sadly, every year volunteers remove thousands of pounds of trash from our beautiful beaches after July 4. Consider volunteering for the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue beach clean-ups from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 5. Clean-up sites include areas around Lake Tahoe. To volunteer and learn more, visit keeptahoeblue.org.