Superior Boat Repair & Sales hosted the 3rd annual Surf Across Tahoe event on July 18, 2018. The event began at the Homewood High & Dry Marina, Calif. on the west shore of Lake Tahoe surfing on to Emerald Bay and back. Participants could try out new boards, new boats or bring your own for a day of fun with other wakesurfers. Check out some photos from the event here.

WATCH this video from the event