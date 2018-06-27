For those visiting the area, the Tahoe Sierra is often best known for its stunning Sierra Nevada scenery, its history of gambling and, of course, supremely sweet skiing. What many people may not realize is that for decades the Lake of the Sky has been cultivating a vibrant, world-class entertainment and performance arts scene that is only getting better with each succeeding year.

Perhaps no event better encapsulates the diversity of talent performing along the granite banks of Lake Tahoe than the Valhalla Tahoe Art, Music and Theatre Festival. Featuring more than 20 unique performances through August, the lineup spans the arts from Celtic, California country, jazz, funk and R&B to improv, comedy, theater, Broadway and Brazilian capoeira. Just ask festival director Evangeline Elston; it’s her job to put it all together.

“It’s a curating job, really,” says the Nevada native who came back to the area after working in the Austin, Texas, entertainment industry for years.

“We’re always trying to create a festival that offers a broad mix. We believe this reflects the diversity of the artist community. We could do a one-genre-based festival, but I don’t think it could ever be as cool.”

Each fall, Elston draws up a wish list of acts she’d love to book before working within the realm of actual logistics come the New Year.

“I have very eclectic taste in music, from world to bluegrass/country and everything in between,” she says. “I just look at what I’m liking and the kind of stuff I’m listening to, who’s touring, who has new records out. From there, it becomes a puzzle-making process with a lot of moving parts, but it’s always exciting to see it come to fruition.”

What has brought it all together for 38 years is an incredible venue listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Three adjacent family estates under the care of the U.S. Forest Service have been in restoration in partnership with Valhalla Tahoe since 1979. Located near the southwest corner of Big Blue a few miles outside of the city of South Lake Tahoe, on the road just beyond Camp Richardson lies Valhalla Tahoe, an oasis of history and tranquility.

“Tahoe gets really busy in the summer and it can be overwhelming, but out here at the historic site, it’s really quiet and beautiful,” says Elston.

Visitors can take a stroll down picturesque, sandy Kiva Beach, greet the salmon at Taylor Creek and wander through the Pope, Baldwin and Heller Estates toward Eagle Point at the edge of Emerald Bay. On the way home, stop by Boathouse Theatre, Grand Hall or Great Lawn for superlative performances by artists from around the world. It’s no wonder it’s called Valhalla, from the Norse concept of heaven.

“I’ve traveled my fair share,” says Elston. “The boathouse has got to be in the top five venues I’ve seen. The backdrop of the stage is literally Lake Tahoe.”

It’s this extraordinary setting that has inspired her to curate a one-of-a-kind lineup since she took over as festival director five years ago.

“I see the site as a pallet for the programming,” she says. “And every year, we make this beautiful painting, which is a season of the festival. I love the creative process of designing a festival that showcases independent artists. They don’t always get enough love so having a historical venue to support them is a very special opportunity.”

Valhalla Tahoe and its historical estates are open to the public seven days a week in the summer. A complete schedule is available online. | valhallatahoe.com