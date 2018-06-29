Trails, sugar pine planting top Tahoe Fund projects

Desolation Wilderness trail restoration

Goal: $40,000

Project Partners: Tahoe Rim Trail Association, U.S. Forest Service

On the western slope of Lake Tahoe, Desolation Wilderness is one of the most scenic hiking and backpacking destinations on the Tahoe Rim Trail. Due to extreme weather events and increased use of the trail, safety and recreational experience have been impacted, along with water quality due to erosion.

With the support of private donors, Tahoe Fund will restore a section of trail for all to enjoy. Every dollar raised will be matched up to $40,000 to prevent erosion and improve the trail.

Sugar Pine Plantings

Goal: $15,000

Project Partners: Sugar Pine Foundation, Bently Foundation, Patagonia, Rose Foundation and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

Due to a combination of historic logging, fire suppression that favors other species and native and non-native pathogens, Lake Tahoe’s beloved sugar pines make up a smaller percentage of the forest each year. The Sugar Pine Foundation has set a goal of planting 10,000 new seedlings in the next two years with the help of residents, visitors, school children and service organizations. Every dollar raised will help bring new life to the forest.

Kings Beach Trail

Goal: $15,000

Project Partners: U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, North Tahoe Public Utility District

The Kings Beach Trail is a family-friendly, multi-use trail and wonderful recreational amenity located off Beaver Street and extending north to the Tahoe Rim Trail. The project aims to transform the current Off Highway Vehicle trail for use by mountain bikes, motor bikes, hikers and equestrians while also reducing erosion problems. The redesigned trail will help prevent the flow of sediment from the eroding trail into Griff Creek and ultimately Lake Tahoe. Donations are needed to ensure this project is completed this fall.