Riverside Studios in Truckee presents the work of artist Pete Buchan in June featuring his exhibit BuchanArt: Feel The Art!”

“The body of work I’ve created is based upon the Chopstick Drip Painting technique I developed about 12 years ago,” says Buchan. “Harnessing the power of gravity, I drip oil-based enamel paint from chopsticks onto wood, a system of gravity and imperfection.”

| riversideartstudios.com