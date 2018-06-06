June 7-13, 2018 | Tahoe’s centennial celebrations

By
Katherine Hill
-
Guitarfish returns to Cisco Grove from July 26 to 29 as one of the scores of music, food and art festivals throughout the Tahoe Sierra and beyond. Check out our ninth annual summer Tahoe Music, Events & Festival guide in this issue and at TheTahoeWeekly.com for all of the best summer events. | Photography courtesy Guitarfish, GuitarfishFestival.com

Two milestones are being celebrated this week in the Tahoe Sierra – the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Tahoe City Golf Course and the rededication of the Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park.

Both anniversaries mark important historical points in the region’s history. Golf has long been a favorite pastime in Tahoe and, more significantly, the Tahoe City course was designed by world-renowned female golfer and course designer May “Queenie” Dunn-Webb.

Near the shores of Donner Lake, the 100-year-old Pioneer Monument pays tribute to America’s westward-bound pioneer families. The road to erecting the monument was as rocky a history as the trail that pioneers once crossed to reach the West, as historian Mark McLaughlin recounts in this edition.

Summer of festivals

In what has become one of our biggest issues of the year, we present our ninth annual summer Tahoe Music, Events & Festival guide in this edition. This massive, 20-page section features all of the festivals and events to enjoy this season in Tahoe from music festivals to food and wine fairs, to arts & culture events, to motor sports and air shows, outdoor festivals to theater performances and more.

You’ll also find the lineup for all of the free, summer outdoor concerts hosted by great local community groups from the banks of the Truckee River to the shores of Lake Tahoe to Olympic Valley and Markleeville.



Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

