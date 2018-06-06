June 7-13, 2018 | Tahoe’s centennial celebrations

Two milestones are being celebrated this week in the Tahoe Sierra – the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Tahoe City Golf Course and the rededication of the Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park.

Both anniversaries mark important historical points in the region’s history. Golf has long been a favorite pastime in Tahoe and, more significantly, the Tahoe City course was designed by world-renowned female golfer and course designer May “Queenie” Dunn-Webb.

Near the shores of Donner Lake, the 100-year-old Pioneer Monument pays tribute to America’s westward-bound pioneer families. The road to erecting the monument was as rocky a history as the trail that pioneers once crossed to reach the West, as historian Mark McLaughlin recounts in this edition.

Summer of festivals

In what has become one of our biggest issues of the year, we present our ninth annual summer Tahoe Music, Events & Festival guide in this edition. This massive, 20-page section features all of the festivals and events to enjoy this season in Tahoe from music festivals to food and wine fairs, to arts & culture events, to motor sports and air shows, outdoor festivals to theater performances and more.

You’ll also find the lineup for all of the free, summer outdoor concerts hosted by great local community groups from the banks of the Truckee River to the shores of Lake Tahoe to Olympic Valley and Markleeville.





