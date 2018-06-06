Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Summer 2018 edition June 8-Oct. 14

Live Music | Theater & Performing Arts | Arts & Culture | Festivals galore |
4th of July| Culinary Delights | The Wild West| The Mountains Are Calling
Live Music.
Free outdoor summer concerts
Ongoing | Area venues
Kick off the summer with one of Tahoe’s ongoing free summer concert series five nights a week starting in June.
Tuesdays features Bluesdays Tuesdays in the Village at Squaw Valley; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays downtown and Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts on Commons Beach. See the Free Summer Concerts lineup at the end of the festival guide
Lazy 5 Summer Series
June 6-Aug. 1 (Wed.) | Lazy 5 Regional Park | Sparks
Enjoy free concerts all summer at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesdays kicking off on June 6 with a tribute to one hit wonders with Wunderlust. | washoecountyparks.com
“Mozart in the Mountains”
June 8 & 10 | Area venues
TOCCATA presents “Mozart in the Mountains” with Sinfonie Concertante for Four Winds, Coronation Mass selections and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. | toccatatahoe.org
Harvey’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series
June 16-Sept. 7 | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts kick off with Slightly Stoopid and continue through the summer with Pitbull, Phish, Janet Jackson and many more. | harveystahoe.com
Levitt AMP Summer Music Series
June 23-Aug. 25 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.
Enjoy live music at the Brewery Arts Center each Saturday with regional bands performing a variety of genres, kicking off with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson.
| breweryarts.org
High Sierra Music Festival
July 5-8 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy
High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for more than 25 years for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. This year’s lineup is massive and includes more than 30 bands including The String Cheese Incident, The California Honeydrops and The Motet. | highsierramusic.com
Summer Concerts on the Green
July 6-7 | Tahoe Donner Golf Course | Tahoe Donner
Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings Big Jangle, a Tom Petty tribute band; Pop Fiction, a party cover band; Best Shot, a Pat Benatar tribute band, and Mustache Harbor, a 1980s cover band.
| tahoedonner.com
Food, Blues & Views
July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth
Enjoy a fresh farm-to-table meal and music under the stars at Sierra Valley Farms with Rick Estrin and The Night Cats in July, Easy Wind in August and Johnny “V” Vernazza Band and The Blues Monsters in September. The series include free camping at the farm.
| sierravalleyfarms.com
Classical Tahoe
July 8-Aug. 12 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.
Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians directed by maestro Joel Revzen. The picture-perfect Lake Tahoe setting provides the ideal backdrop for musical masterpieces of Debussy, Mozart, Brahms and more. The opening Summer Gala features Branford Marsalis and the ending concert of the series presents The Brubeck Brothers Quartet. | classicaltahoe.org
Concert Under the Stars
July 11 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.
This evening to benefit the Greenhouse Project features Jefferson Starship with special guest Midnight North. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes food trucks and vendors. | carsoncitygreenhouse.org
California WorldFest
July 12-15 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley
Galactic, Magic Giant, Trevor Hall, Anoushka Shankar and more than 50 bands perform on seven stages. The opening ceremonies will feature Global Indigenous Peoples Village. There will be yoga, dance, a marketplace, arts and crafts for kids, teens scene and more.
| worldfest.net
Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition
July 19-22 | Trinity Episcopal Church | Reno, Nev.
The region’s best guitar players come to Reno for a classical music competition followed by live performances at area venues. Workshops and master classes are offered, as well.
| cgwest.org
Night in the Country
July 26-28 | Yerington, Nev.
The legendary Night in the Country is one the biggest country music festivals in Nevada with three days of camping, country music and great times. Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young and Midland are some of the artists performing this year.
| nightinthecountry.org
Guitarfish Music Festival
July 26-29 | Cisco Grove Campground
Gather for four-days of family-friendly fun with some of the region’s top bands. This year artists include Con Brio, Pimps of Joytime, Orgõne and Dead Winter Carpenters plus many more acts. The festival raises awareness for overfishing and pollution of the oceans.
| guitarfishfestival.com
Jazz & Beyond: Carson City Music Festival
Aug. 3-19 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.
Mile High Jazz Band Association presents this annual festival that features more than 60 performances and more than 100 performers — and most offer free admission. Beyond jazz, the festival includes bluegrass, blues, Latin and more. | jazzcarsoncity.com
Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest
Aug. 11-12 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
Festival-goers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from 35 different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible line-up of music both days. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | squawalpine.com
Lake Tahoe Music Festival
Aug. 21-26 | Area venues
Lake Tahoe Music Festival hosts concerts at locations throughout Tahoe. On Aug. 21, watch an open rehearsal at the Tahoe Maritime Museum. This free event designed for families with children will be an opportunity to see how an orchestra comes together through practice. | tahoemusic.org
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Sept. 7 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
Six local bands go head to head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the village. Meanwhile, six restaurants in The Village face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. All proceeds benefit Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | squawalpine.com
Lost Sierra Hoedown
Sept. 20-23 | Plumas Eureka State Park | Blairsden
The Lost Sierra Hoedown is a weekend of simple outdoor living and human-produced dance-inducing music. This hoedown raises funds and awareness for the re-opening of Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl. | lostsierrahoedown.com
Theater & Performing Arts
“Cirque Paris”
Through July 31 | Eldorado Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.
“Cirque Paris” a unique and electrifying experience featuring circus acts, aerialists and athletes. The production is surreal, beautiful, seductive and at times hilariously outrageous. | eldoradoreno.com
“Ages of the Moon”
July 7-8 | Restless Artists Theatre | Sparks, Nev.
Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation. Over bourbon on ice, they sit reflect, and bicker until fifty years of love, friendship and rivalry are put to the test at the barrel of a gun. | rattheatre.org
“9 to 5, the Musical”
June 7-10 | Truckee Community Theater | Truckee
This play, music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought provoking and a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, boss. | truckeecommunitytheater.com
“Abducting Diana”
June 7-23 (select dates) | Bruka Theatre | Reno, Nev.
Millionaire media boss Diana Forbes McKaye is kidnapped, but this ruthless magnate proves more resourceful than her clumsy abductors in this delight. | bruka.org
Valhalla Arts, Music and Theatre Festival
June 22-Sept. 21 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. | valhallatahoe.com
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
July 6-28 (select dates) | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.
Pantaloons and tunics. Courtesans and eunuchs. Funerals and chases. Baritones and basses. There is something for everyone in this musical. | renolittletheater.org
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
July 6-Aug. 26 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.
This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “Macbeth” and “Beehive.” Monday Night Showcase includes live music and dance performances each week.
| laketahoeshakespeare.com
“Vortex”
July 13-14 | Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater | Reno, Nev.
A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet that rocks featuring passionate rock, dance and alternative music. | avaballet.com
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival
July 25-27 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City
Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to the Gatekeeper’s Museum for a celebration of dance with Lake Tahoe as the backdrop. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists.
| laketahoedancefestival.org
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream”
Aug. 5 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a modern, edgy ballet version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.” | sierranevadaballet.org
Trails & Vistas Art Hikes
Sept. 8-9 | Clair Tappaan Lodge | Truckee
Trails & Vistas offers guided art hikes. Art in nature includes music, art, dance, poetry on a 3-mile trail. On Sept. 8, there’s a World Concert of Peace at Sand Harbor at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Outdoor Amphitheater. | trailsandvistas.org
“Cinderella”
Sept. 22-23 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the classic fairytale “Cinderella.” | avaballet.com
Arts & Culture
Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show
June 10 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee
Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show features local makers and artists and food and beverages from local restaurants, a silent auction, aft cars and kids’ activities. Free parking, but those who ride bikes get half off the $10 admission ticket. | truckeeroundhouse.org
Visiting Artists Workshops
June 11-July 22 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.
The Fine Arts department at Sierra Nevada College hosts the 34th annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. | sierranevada.edu
North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open
June 12-16 | Area venues | Tahoe City
Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe en plein air — in the open air. You may spot artists painting along the lake shore, in scenic valleys or in blooming meadows.
| northtahoearts.com
Open Air Art Shows
June 15-Aug. 26 | Roundhill & Zephyr Cove, Nev.
Arts & Crafts shows take place throughout the summer in an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items. | artisttoyoufestivals.com
Squaw Valley Community of Writers
June 28 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
The annual Squaw Valley Community of Writers hosts public events in conjunction with its writers’ workshops. | communityofwriters.org
Reno Midtown Art Walk
June 28 | Midtown | Reno, Nev.
The 10th annual Reno Midtown Art Walk showcases the culture of Reno’s Midtown district, which stretches for 1 mile, and is a summer tradition for thousands of fans. By pairing artists with local merchants, the event stirs up the senses with a variety of art, food and live performances. | renomidtownartwalk.com
Dragon Lights
June 30-Aug. 5 | Wilbur D. May Arboretum | Reno, Nev.
The Reno skyline will light up with 39 larger-than-life illuminated displays crafted by Chinese artisans who hail from Zigong, Sichuan, China’s cultural capital for the ancient art of lantern making. In addition, there will be nightly performances, crafts and a variety of Chinese and traditional food and beverage. Free nightly guided tours are included in admission. | dragonlightsreno.com
Reno Arts Fest
June 30-July 1 | City Plaza Park | Reno, Nev.
Reno Arts Fest features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public. There will also be a wine walk, and a wine and beer garden. | cwbevents.com
24-Hour Mural Marathon
June 30-July 1 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.
Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition, so spectators can enjoy music and food. | circusreno.com
ARTown
June 30-July 31 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
ARTown encourages audiences to embrace multidisciplinary arts and works to strengthen the art industry in Northern Nevada with a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts. From live music to unique exhibits, enjoy the many variations of creative expression. | renoisartown.com
Pacific Fine Arts Festival
July 1-Sept. 2 (select days) | Homewood & Tahoe City
Pacific Fine Arts Festival features paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphics, and jewelry and arts and crafts including handmade clothing, leather goods, wooden toys and more with dates throughout the summer. | pacificfinearts.com
Reno Sculpture Fest
July 14-16 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.
Talented artists fabricate interactive sculptures that stand 6 feet to 14-feet tall. These temporary installations provide an opportunity to intuitively experience, imagine and connect with each piece. Enjoy vendors, food and wine, interact with the artists and enjoy the magic of art. | renosculpturefest.org
Reno Chalk Art Festival
July 13-15 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.
Watch chalk paintings come to life at this third annual festival. Using pavement for canvas, artists create spectacular masterpieces. Expect three days of art, food, live entertainment, artisan crafters and more. | atlantiscasino.com
Art, Wine & Music Festival
July 14-15 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
Fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians gather in the Village at Squaw Valley for two days showcasing their work paired with wine tasting from regional vineyards and two stages featuring live music. | squawalpine.com
Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour
July 28-29, Aug. 3-5 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe
The 12th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art during two weekends. Paintings, print-making, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org
Wa She Shu It’ Deh
July 28-29 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
This Native American Arts Festival is hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada. Representatives from tribes across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America gather to celebrate native traditions featuring Native American dancing, master basket weaving display, food, crafts and music. | valhallatahoe.com
Incline Village Fine Art Festival
Aug. 10-12 | Preston Field | Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Fine Art Festival feature artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine arts, including paintings in acrylic, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. | cwbevents.com
Art & Soul
Sept. 15 | Downtown | Truckee
The fourth annual art walk will be held in historic downtown where artists display their work at 30 different stops. Enjoy a music, wine tasting and small bites, while appreciating the artwork. | historictruckee.com
Silver State Art Festival
Sept. 14-16 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.
This art festival features gourds, basketry and fine arts and crafts. The event offers gourd and basket-weaving classes. Free admission. | nevadagourdsociety.org
Festivals galore
Nevada State Fair
June 8-10 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.
Enjoy four days of fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, pig racing, car show, food, culture and more. The Nevada State Fair will also showcase exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org
Truckee Thursdays
June 14-Aug. 23 | Downtown | Truckee
Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com
Tahoe City Solstice Festival
June 14-17 | Area venues | Tahoe City
Celebrate the start of summer with this annual festival featuring classic car show, live music, North Tahoe Plein Air Open, Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic and more. The great outdoors takes center stage during the events, guided tours, clinics and more at the Alpenglow Mountain Festival and during Adventure Sports Week. | visittahoecity.org
Stewart Father’s Day Powwow
June 15-17 | Indian Commission | Carson City, Nev.
Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the Stewart Father’s Day Powwow. The former Stewart Indian School will come alive with more than 200 dancers, 25 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos and other fare. | stewartindianschool.com
Carson City Rockabilly Riot
June 21-23 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.
Cars, music and body art highlight this three-day celebration of rockabilly culture. Enjoy drag races and burn outs followed by an auto swap and tattoo expo. Live music rounds out the weekend. | renorockabillyriot.com
Controlled Burn’s Fire Fest
June 29-July 1 | Playa Park | Reno, Nev.
Presented by Controlled Burn, Reno’s fire art performance troupe, Compression brings together music, mutant vehicles and fire art in celebration of creative expression.
| controlledburnreno.dreamhosters.com
Last Friday at Victorian Square
June 29, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
On the last Friday of the month, visit downtown Victorian Square and Sparks Heritage Museum and gallery, train display and Glendale Schoolhouse for free with docents. Local and regional art will be on display in the Cultural Center and outside. There will be entertainment in the amphitheater and Great Basin Stage with a free movie. | cityofsparks.us
Kirkwood Summer Festival
June 30 | Village Plaza | Kirkwood
The Village Plaza will come alive for a day of wine and beer tasting, incredible food, music, a silent auction and activities for the kids from 3 to 6 p.m. This fundraiser benefits the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department. | kirkwood.com
American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament
July 10-15 | Edgewood Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
This made-for-TV event, owned and broadcast by NBC Sports, is the premier celebrity golf tournament and raises funds for local and national charities. The tournament is a 54-hole modified format that features sports’ and entertainment’s greatest celebrities.
| americancenturychampionship.com
Wanderlust Yoga & Music Festival
July 19-22 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
The Wanderlust Festival offers four days of yoga, music, community and clean eating. Enjoy a variety of yoga classes for all levels taught by some of the world’s most renowned instructors. There will be speakers, meditation instructors, renowned chefs and live musical entertainment. | wanderlustsquaw.com
Reno Basque Festival
July 21 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.
The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing and activities. | renobasqueclub.org
Reno/Sparks Water Lantern Festival
July 21 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.
The evening will be magical and peaceful as the soft glow of floating lanterns reflects on the water at Sparks Marina. Gates open at 5 with food trucks and a chance to make a lantern and decorate it. The launch is at 8 p.m. | waterlanternfestival.com
Carson City Fair
July 25-29 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.
This five-day event features livestock show, dog show and dairy cattle and goat show, along with live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and antique tractor display. Free admission. | carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com
Northern Nevada Pride
July 28 | Wingfield park | Reno, Nev.
Show your pride and celebrate the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Reno. The day begins with a commUNITY parade that ends at the festival in Wingfield Park. | northernnevadapride.org
Barracuda Championship
July 30-Aug. 5 | Montrêux Golf & Country Club | Reno, Nev.
Get ready for the greatest lip-smacking, golf-clapping, summer-loving event in the region. The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf along and savory outdoor grilling as PGA Tour professionals tee up in Reno. | barracudachampionship.com
Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance
Aug. 10-11 | Obexer’s Boat Company | Homewood
This year’s 46th annual Concours will again be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. A gala opening night dinner and dance, Men’s Grill and Ladies’ Luncheon. | laketahoeconcours.com
Great Gatsby Living History Festival
Aug. 11-12 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe
The Roaring 1920s comes alive during the annual Great Gatsby Living History Festival at the Tallac Historic Site with costumes, music, interactive historic house tours, vintage auto rides, classic kids’ games and food. | tahoeheritage.org
Reno Kennel Club Dog Show
Aug. 17-19 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.
Nearly 160 breeds compete in a variety of trials including Conformation, Obedience and Rally. | renokennelclub.org
Reno Greek Fest
Aug. 17-19 | St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church | Reno, Nev.
Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, traditional dance and music during Reno Greek Festival. Be prepared to learn the history and culture of Greece while enjoying the flavors of the Mediterranean in a family friendly setting. | renogreekfest.com
Northern Nevada Dragon Boat Festival
Aug. 18 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.
This second annual festival celebrates ancient Chinese culture, sport and the natural wonders of the Reno-Sparks region. Dragon boats are 40-foot human-powered canoes decorated with ornate Chinese dragon heads and tails, led by the rhythmic beat of a drum. The festival is free and open to the public with a Health and Wellness Village, vendors, exhibitors, food trucks, artisans and more. | gwndragonboat.com
Reno Aloha Festival
Aug. 25-26 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.
The “Biggest Little Ohana in the World” is a family friendly event featuring live music, dancers, Keiki Village arts and crafts, food and drink. Attend education workshops and learn how to play the ukulele, hula or speak Hawaiian. | renoalohafestival.com
Civil War Days
Aug. 30-Sept. 3 | C Street | Virginia City
History comes to life as the Great Civil War reenactment features epic battles throughout the historic mining town. Hundreds of period actors battle out great scenes, such as the Virginia & Truckee Railroad and C Street as part of the Labor Day Parade. Join the ladies for High Tea or take a ride on an evening champagne train and see a battle from your seat. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Numaga Indian Days Powwow
Aug. 31- Sept. 2 | Hungry Valley Powwow Grounds | Hungry Valley, Nev.
This nationally acclaimed Powwow features the Native American dancers, singers and drummers along with traditional foods and crafts. | rsic.org
Reno Balloon Race
Sept. 7-9 | Rancho San Rafael Regional Park | Reno, Nev.
The Great Reno Balloon Race is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world. During three days in early September, enjoy a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring over Reno. | renoballoon.com
4th of July
Red, White & Tahoe Blue
June 30-July 4 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.
The celebrations start early with the kick off parade during Red, White and Tahoe Blue at the Village Green. The festivities continue with a weekend of family friendly, community events. A variety of events take place on the 4th including the finale fireworks show.
| redwhitetahoeblue.org
3rd of July Fireworks & Beach Party
July 3 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area
Celebrate the Independence Day holiday a day early in Kings Beach. Spend the day at Kings Beach State Recreation Area and attend the July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party from 4 to 10 p.m. outside the North Tahoe Event Center including preferred fireworks seating, watermelon eating and sandcastle building contests, music, Alibi Ale Works draught beer, along with food and souvenirs. | northtahoebusiness.org
Star Spangled Sparks
July 4 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
Nugget Casino is celebrating July 4 in grand style with a traditional Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks from its roof. Watch a Patriotic Bike Parade at Victorian Square followed by fireworks. Features live musical entertainment, a variety of food vendors and craft booths. | nuggetcasinoresort.com
4th of July Parade
July 4 | South Lake Tahoe
The City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July parade starts where Highways 89 and 50 intersect to Bijou Community Park off Al Tahoe Blvd at 10 a.m. | cityofslt.us
4th of July Fireworks & Beach Bash
July 4 | Area venues | Tahoe City
Celebrate the country’s birthday at Tahoe City’s 74th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. The festivities begin with a fun, family beach day filled with live music, games and a food and beer garden, leading up to the dazzling fireworks show. | visittahoecity.org
Lights on the Lake
July 4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe
Lights on the Lake will light up the night with a spectacular sky rocket array of red, white and blue streams synchronized to top rock and pop hits and patriotic favorites at 9:45 p.m. Choice viewing spots are South Shore’s sandy beaches and aboard boats. | tahoesouth.com
Fourth of July in Truckee
July 4 | Area venues | Truckee
Lace up your running shoes for the Truckee Firecracker Mile, followed by the annual July 4th Parade down Donner Pass Road from the high school to historic downtown. Afterward head down to Donner Lake for an afternoon in the sun followed by fireworks under the stars. | truckee.com
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.
The Comstock celebrates all day on the 4th. A parade starts at noon, Comstock Cowboys Second Amendment Concert, Old-West shootouts, shopping, train rides and of course the incredible fireworks display at dark. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
4th of July
July 4 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
Celebrate the 4th with a concert with the Reno Philharmonic at Wingfield Park at 7:30 p.m. and then enjoy fireworks over downtown Reno. | visitrenotahoe.com
Genoa Americana Celebration
July 4 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.
Celebrate the 4th of July at Mormon Station State Park. The day features five traditional music groups and will conclude with a special Independence Day Tribute performance by the Carson City Symphony Orchestra at 4:30 p.m. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with Traditional American music followed by the Children’s Parade at 11 a.m.
| genoaamericana.com
Culinary Delights
Craft Beer Week
Until June 10 | Area venues | Reno & Sparks, Nev.
Craft Beer Week highlights the region’s craft-beer culture while expanding the reach of craft beer through collaboration, education, cooperation and responsible libation. Close to 40 events are on tap in this third year. | renocraftbeerweek.com
Reno Street Food
Until Sept. 28 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.
Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. | Food Truck Friday on Facebook
Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival
June 9 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.
A craft beer festival dedicated to showcasing the best of the best in the brewery world. With top-notch entertainment, local food vendors, some good old-fashioned lawn games and the beautiful setting, get ready for the new standard for craft beer festivals in Northern Nevada. The list of participating breweries is impressive and provides beer-lovers a unique opportunity to sample uncommon brews. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com
Truckee Brew Fest
June 9 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee
The 13th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by The Blues Monsters, dancing, barbecue items and silent auction. | truckeebrewfest.com
Capital City Brewfest
June 9 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.
The Brewfest features more than 20 breweries from 5 to 10 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. Live music is in McFadden Plaza. | carsonrotary.org
Taste of the Comstock
June 9 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.
Sample savory bites of Virginia City’s finest fare, experience the way it was on the Comstock and encounter the life of the upper echelon in the VIP whiskey lounge, all at Taste of the Comstock. In its heyday, when silver was pouring from the hills, Virginia City was well known as a town of riches, elegance and fine dining. | virginiacity.com
Wine on the Water
June 10 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.
Wine on the Water benefits the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe with tastings from more than 30 wineries and 12 restaurants. | wineonthewater.org
Feed the Camel
June 13-Aug. 29 | McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Sparks, Nev.
Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. It’s an easy walk from downtown Reno, held every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 29. And no, there aren’t actual camels to feed. | Facebook Feed the Camel
The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival
June 15-16 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
The annual event as the unofficial kickoff to summer is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew tasting event and music festival with free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend, featuring Vanilla Ice and The Spin Doctors. More than 50 microbreweries will participate. | eldoradoreno.com
Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic
June 16 | Downtown | Tahoe City
One of Tahoe City’s signature annual events, formerly called the Wine Walk, gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore downtown Tahoe City, stroll its scenic lakefront sidewalks, taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants and caterers. | tahoecitywinewalk.com
Reno Wine Walk
June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org
Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival
June 24 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com
Crawl Reno
June 30, July 27, Aug. 18, Sept. 22 | Headquarters Bar | Reno, Nev.
Reno, the crawl capital of the world, hosts upcoming crawls including Tipsyland Bar Crawl on June 30, Reno Pride Rainbow Crawl on July 27, Pirate Crawl on Aug. 18 and A Very Potter Crawl Sept. 22. All crawls start at Headquarters Bar at 8 p.m. and last until 4 a.m.
| crawlreno.com
Carson City Wine Walk
July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 & Oct. 6| Downtown | Carson City, Nev.
Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com
Biggest Little City Wing Fest
July 6-7 | Silver Legacy Casino | Reno, Nev.
The Silver Legacy serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings during this annual event. Free live entertainment on outdoor stages, shopping and local celebrity wing judging top off the delicious holiday weekend. | silverlegacy.com
Beerfest & Bluegrass Festival
July 6-8 | Northstar California
This 12th annual festival is back and has been extended to a full weekend of high-altitude hops, mountain views and bluegrass music. Drink in the views of the Sierra in a new way with Run the Brewery and a summit hike and yoga. Create awesome memories and new traditions with your friends and family. | northstarcalifornia.com
Dinner in the Barn
July 21, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth
Sierra Valley Farms and Mike Trombetta of Farm to Belly Catering present Dinner in the Barn, a dinner series that celebrates food, farm and community in Beckwourth.
| sierravalleyfarms.com
Wine in the Garden
July 21 | Markleeville Park | Markleeville
Enjoy wine, beer, appetizers, live music and a raffle to benefit Alpine County libraries.
| (530) 694-2120.
The Taste of Downtown
July 21 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.
This downtown festival features more than 40 restaurants, live music and more as a celebration of summer from 5 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence. | tasteofdowntowncarson.com
The Reno Garlic Festival
July 21 | Pat Baker Park | Reno, Nev.
The Reno Garlic Festival showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | Facebook Reno Garlic Festival
Mountain Kids Cook-Off
Aug. 5 | Northstar | Truckee
The culinary arts takes center stage as talented young chefs challenge their skills with cooking classes, kids cook-off, live music, artisans’ vendors, gourmet food and more.
| northstarcalifornia.com
Thunderfaire
Aug. 13 | Thunderbird Lodge | East Shore
Stroll the Thunderbird Lodge grounds while sampling delectable treats from regional chefs and sipping wine from California’s most famous cellars. | thunderbirdtahoe.org
Village Wine Walk
Aug. 23 | Shops at Heavenly | South Lake Tahoe
Participants can sample wine crafted from Lodi, enjoy food specials and chances to win prizes at every location visited. Proceeds will benefit Live Violence Free.
| theshopsatheavenly.com
CANFEST
August date TBD | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.
CANFEST is an unlimited tasting beer festival of beers poured exclusively from cans. Breweries from all corners of the U.S. (and some from around the world) come together for one night of indulgence. An attendee will typically find 100 to 120 different brews to sample along with live music, a silent disco, vendors and a raffle. | canfestbeer.com
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Aug. 29-Sept. 3 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is America’s biggest, free barbecue festival. Enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry event-goers. | nuggetribcookoff.com
Foam Fest
Sept. 1 | KT Base Bar | Olympic Valley
Enjoy unlimited beer tastings from more than 40 breweries along with live music and fun activities all to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | squawalpine.com
Alpen Wine Festival
Sept. 2 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
The 30th annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. Entry is a donation to Can Do MS. | squawalpine.com
Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival
Sept. 7-9 | Northstar California
Top chefs from around the region gather at the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival. The annual installment of this classic Tahoe event includes three days of culinary competition, demonstrations, tastings, art exhibitions and more. Partake in a weekend of wine and beer tasting while checking out Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook Off or take part in the Culinary Competition and Grand Tasting afternoon. | northstarcalifornia.com
Sample the Sierra
Sept. 15 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe
Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, features local produce, house-brewed beers and Sierra wines, celebrity chefs, local artisans and a pop up dinner.
| samplethesierra.com
Oktoberfest
Sept. 22 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
This annual event will transform the Village into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. | squawalpine.com
Genoa Candy Dance
Sept. 29-30 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.
This candy and craft festival features more than 300 exhibitors and 3,000 pounds of homemade candy. Enjoy the small-town spirit as you explore this sweet and indulgent festival. | genoanevada.org
Nevadafest
Sept. 29 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.
The afternoon celebration of Nevada breweries overflows with sudsy succulence against the backdrop of the Truckee River. Includes some of Northern Nevada’s favorite food trucks and unlimited brews from more than 20 Nevada craft breweries. Look forward to a lineup of bands while enjoying outdoor games. | nvfest.com
Tahoe City Oktoberfest
Sept. 29 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Tahoe City Oktoberfest celebration hosts activities for the family — even the dogs. Enjoy live music, cold beer, barbecue, sausages and wieners and fun games and crafts for kids of all ages. | visittahoecity.com
Truckee Wine Walk & Shop
Oct. 6 | Downtown Truckee
Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. | truckeewinewalk.com
Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe
Oct. 6-7 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe
It’s the yearly celebration food and beer and all things German at the Annual Lake Tahoe Oktoberfest. | camprichardson.com
Reno Bites
Oct. 8-21 | area venues | Reno, Nev.
Reno Bites is a way to showcase local restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs. Each participating eatery offers a $10, $20 or $30 dining special during the event. Some signature events also take place during the restaurant week. Guests can experience the ambiance, service and dishes within each restaurant during Reno Bites.
| renobitesweek.com
The Wild West
Reno Cattle Drive
June 9-14 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
For 27 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic, old-style cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno.
| renorodeo.com
Reno Rodeo
June 14-23 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
The annual Reno Rodeo combines professional and amateur bull riding with Western-themed fun and activities. From mutton bustin’ to barrel racing, live music and good eats, get ready to celebrate the Wild West. | renorodeo.com
PRCA Xtreme Bulls
June 14 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.
This Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. With Pyrotechnics, Xtreme action Rock ‘n’ Roll and 8 seconds of the best pro bull riding. | prorodeo.com
Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping
June 18-21 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.
This masters’ roping event features the world’s top 100 teams, representing 23 states and Canada that compete for the coveted BFI Championship in one of the most respected events among team ropers. | bfiweek.com
Summer Social and Rodeo
July 29-30 | Shakespeare Ranch | Glenbrook, Nev.
Get ready for a rootin’-tootin’ time at a Glenbrook rodeo tradition that dates back six decades. It has now become a signature weekend event to benefit Keep Memory Alive. Guests will enjoy the rodeo, carnival games, silent auction, raffle, barbecue and music.
| keepmemoryalive.org
Virginia City Rodeo and Fiesta Del Charron
Aug. 18-19 | Virginia City Fairgrounds | Virginia City, Nev.
Saddle up and ride on up to Virginia City’s Arena and Fairgrounds for the return of The Way It Was Rodeo. Flying U Rodeo, headed by rodeo legend Cotton Rosser, brings a weekend of extreme bronc riding, trick roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and so much more to Virginia City. | visitvirginiacity.com
Truckee Professional Rodeo
Aug. 25-26 | McIver Arena | Truckee
See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. | truckeerodeo.org
International Camel & Ostrich Races
Sept. 7-9 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.
It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaperman, and the legends lives one. Come and see these extraordinary animals race. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacity.com
Snaffle Bit Futurity
Sept. 10-16 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.
This is a showcase for the Spanish vaquero’s horse-training methods dating back to the early American West. The competition is a family-friendly, adrenaline-charged sports event for all horse enthusiasts. Shoppers will enjoy a Western trade show and horse sales.
| renosnafflebitfuturity.com
World Cowboy Fastdraw Championships
Oct. 4-7 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.
See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive. | cowboyfastdraw.com
World Championship Outhouse Races
Oct. 6-7 | Virginia City
The races pit teams of costumed outhouse racers against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Start your engines
Octane Fest
June 8-9 | Rattlesnake Raceway | Fallon, Nev.
High-powered motorsports including dirt track racing at Rattlesnake Raceway, drag racing at Top Gun Raceway and a Churchill County Fairgrounds Jamboree with monster trucks, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, quad races, tough trucks, burning car stuntman, fireworks and sock hop. Plus, a Miss Octane Fest competition. | visitfallonnevada.com
Hot August Nights’ Show-N-Shine
June 9 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley
Celebrate classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll with an event that includes a show-n-shine, awards and live entertainment. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vehicles 1976 and older compete with registered car participants for the main Hot August Nights event in August in Reno.
| squawalpine.com
Supercrawl, Rock Crawling World Championship
June 9-10 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.
Thirty-five pro drivers worldwide will battle insane obstacles for the right to be crowned the SuperCrawl champion. Forty sportsman teams from the West Coast will compete in the sportsman class championship. | supercrawl.rocks
U.S. Open of Watercross
June 30-July 1 | Sparks Marina Park | Sparks, Nev.
Watch the best of personal watercraft racers rip around the course at Sparks Marina Park. Both professional and amateur classes are offered. | prowatercross.com
Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival
July 14 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee
Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival features an air show, STEM Expo, VIP hospitality tent, food and fun. | truckeetahoeairshow.com
Lucas Oil Off Road Race Series
July 21 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.
Off Road Racing meets West Coast influence for an intense four-wheel challenge full of fan-friendly tracks. | lucasoiloffroad.com
Hot August Nights
Aug. 3-4, 7-12 | Area venues | Virginia City, Sparks & Reno, Nev.
Take a step back in time and enjoy the beauty of classic muscle cars during Hot August Nights. A two-day kickoff celebration, on Aug. 3 and 4, will be in Virginia City to usher in the official start to the main event in Reno and Sparks. There will be live music and cars on display. | hotaugustnights.net
National Championship Air Races
Sept. 12-16 | Reno Stead Airport | Reno, Nev.
The National Championship Air Races is the last event of its kind, carrying on the tradition of the Cleveland Air Races of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. See military displays and aerial performers. | airrace.org
Cool September Days Car, Truck and M/C Show
Sept. 14-16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
This event is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. Cash and prizes awarded, 25 trophies, poker walk and free lunch, sponsored by Good Samaritans Safe Ride. | Facebook Good Sam Safe Ride
Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Sept. 26-30 | area venues | Reno, Nev.
Street Vibrations Motorcycle Festival is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com
Aviation Roundup
Oct. 13-14 | Minden-Tahoe Airport |
This year’s show features the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels along with the Redbull Wingsuit Jumpers and Acrobatic Helicopters, air stunts and much more. | aviationroundup.com
The mountains are calling
Adventure Sports Week
June 15-24 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe
Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, film, clinics, gear demos and more.
| adventuresportsweektahoe.com
Alpenglow Mountain Festival
June 16-24 | Area venues
Celebrate nine days of human-powered sports with hiking, biking, running, paddling and more during the Alpenglow Mountain Festival. Gear demos, guest speakers and educational clinics round out the schedule of events. | alpenglowsports.com
Kids Adventure Games
June 22-24 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
The fourth annual Squaw Valley Kids Adventure Games features a kid-sized adventure race where teams of two navigate a natural terrain-inspired obstacle course. Kids can expect mountain biking, hiking, zip-lines, a Tarzan rope swing, giant Slip-n-Slide, tubing, cargo nets, mud pits and more. | kidsadventuregames.com
Lake Tahoe Bird Festival
June 24 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents a family friendly day to learn about bird research, go on a bird walk with a local bird expert, see live birds of prey and more.
| tinsweb.org
Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival
June 30-July 1 | Divided Sky | Meyers
Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association hosts the sixth annual festival with a beer garden and barbecue, live music and the Triple Crown Ride. This family friendly event includes a KidsZone. | tahoemtbfestival.com
Lost Sierra Adventure Expo
July 6-8 | Diamond S Ranch | Beckwourth
Eco Bike Adventures hosts this third annual festival featuring a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, 100m Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build, along with demos, food, beer and wine and live music. | ecobikeadv.com
Waterman’s Paddle Jam
July 15 | Waterman’s Landing | Carnelian Bay
The race is open to all paddling craft and participants of all ability levels and is part of the Tahoe Cup. There are three races: a short course, the long course, the kids’ race. Spectators are welcome. The finish area will include free demos following the race.
| tahoecup.org
Kirkwood Bikes & Brews
July 28-29 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort
The second annual festival features a family friendly event with bike events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a brew festival from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Kirkwood Village Plaza. Enjoy live music, mountain bike racing, raffle, rock walls, kids’ activities and on-site camping.
| kirkwood.com
Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival
Aug. 11-12 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach
Celebrate stand-up paddleboarding with two days of paddle clinics, yoga, races and fun on the beach. Activities for both kids and adults are offered throughout the weekend.
| tahoenalu.com
Tahoe Fall Classic
Sept. 15 | Lake Tahoe
This is the Tahoe Cup Paddle Racing Series finale, a 22-mile paddling race across Lake Tahoe. More than 150 paddlers from around the world will compete. The cross-lake race starts from El Dorado Beach in South Lake Tahoe to the finish at the Tahoe Vista beach/boat ramp. | tahoecup.org
Donner Party Hikes
Sept. 15-16 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden
Exploring this region on interpretive walks and hikes, you can almost hear the clip-clop of oxen and the rumble of wagon wheels. It was here that countless emigrants scaled the mighty Sierra Nevada in search of a better life. Learn about the success of the Stephens Party, the tragedy of the Donner Party and the importance of the transcontinental railroad. | donnerpartyhike.com
RenoCrossSept. 19 | Rancho San Rafael | Reno, Nev.
CrossReno is a festival and a USA Cycling sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | renocross.com
Reebok Spartan Race World Championship
Sept. 29-30 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley
The world’s best athletes collide on the course with a shared goal: to be the Spartan Race World Champion. The most anticipated obstacle racing weekend of the year will feature three Spartan Race distances to choose from over two days of racing. | spartan.com
Fall Fish Fest
Oct. 6-7 | Taylor Creek | South Lake Tahoe
Celebrate the annual fall migration of the Kokanee salmon with kids’ activities, walks, races, educational activities and more. | www.fs.usda.gov