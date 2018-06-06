Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Summer 2018 edition June 8-Oct. 14

Live Music | Theater & Performing Arts | Arts & Culture | Festivals galore |

Live Music.

Free outdoor summer concerts

Ongoing | Area venues

Kick off the summer with one of Tahoe’s ongoing free summer concert series five nights a week starting in June.

Tuesdays features Bluesdays Tuesdays in the Village at Squaw Valley; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays downtown and Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts on Commons Beach. See the Free Summer Concerts lineup at the end of the festival guide

Lazy 5 Summer Series

June 6-Aug. 1 (Wed.) | Lazy 5 Regional Park | Sparks

Enjoy free concerts all summer at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesdays kicking off on June 6 with a tribute to one hit wonders with Wunderlust. | washoecountyparks.com

“Mozart in the Mountains”

June 8 & 10 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents “Mozart in the Mountains” with Sinfonie Concertante for Four Winds, Coronation Mass selections and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. | toccatatahoe.org

Harvey’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series

June 16-Sept. 7 | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts kick off with Slightly Stoopid and continue through the summer with Pitbull, Phish, Janet Jackson and many more. | harveystahoe.com

Levitt AMP Summer Music Series

June 23-Aug. 25 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy live music at the Brewery Arts Center each Saturday with regional bands performing a variety of genres, kicking off with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson.

| breweryarts.org

High Sierra Music Festival

July 5-8 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy

High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for more than 25 years for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. This year’s lineup is massive and includes more than 30 bands including The String Cheese Incident, The California Honeydrops and The Motet. | highsierramusic.com



Summer Concerts on the Green

July 6-7 | Tahoe Donner Golf Course | Tahoe Donner

Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings Big Jangle, a Tom Petty tribute band; Pop Fiction, a party cover band; Best Shot, a Pat Benatar tribute band, and Mustache Harbor, a 1980s cover band.

| tahoedonner.com

Food, Blues & Views

July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth

Enjoy a fresh farm-to-table meal and music under the stars at Sierra Valley Farms with Rick Estrin and The Night Cats in July, Easy Wind in August and Johnny “V” Vernazza Band and The Blues Monsters in September. The series include free camping at the farm.

| sierravalleyfarms.com

Classical Tahoe

July 8-Aug. 12 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians directed by maestro Joel Revzen. The picture-perfect Lake Tahoe setting provides the ideal backdrop for musical masterpieces of Debussy, Mozart, Brahms and more. The opening Summer Gala features Branford Marsalis and the ending concert of the series presents The Brubeck Brothers Quartet. | classicaltahoe.org

Concert Under the Stars

July 11 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

This evening to benefit the Greenhouse Project features Jefferson Starship with special guest Midnight North. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes food trucks and vendors. | carsoncitygreenhouse.org

California WorldFest

July 12-15 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

Galactic, Magic Giant, Trevor Hall, Anoushka Shankar and more than 50 bands perform on seven stages. The opening ceremonies will feature Global Indigenous Peoples Village. There will be yoga, dance, a marketplace, arts and crafts for kids, teens scene and more.

| worldfest.net

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition

July 19-22 | Trinity Episcopal Church | Reno, Nev.

The region’s best guitar players come to Reno for a classical music competition followed by live performances at area venues. Workshops and master classes are offered, as well.

| cgwest.org

Night in the Country

July 26-28 | Yerington, Nev.

The legendary Night in the Country is one the biggest country music festivals in Nevada with three days of camping, country music and great times. Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young and Midland are some of the artists performing this year.

| nightinthecountry.org

Guitarfish Music Festival

July 26-29 | Cisco Grove Campground

Gather for four-days of family-friendly fun with some of the region’s top bands. This year artists include Con Brio, Pimps of Joytime, Orgõne and Dead Winter Carpenters plus many more acts. The festival raises awareness for overfishing and pollution of the oceans.

| guitarfishfestival.com

Jazz & Beyond: Carson City Music Festival

Aug. 3-19 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.

Mile High Jazz Band Association presents this annual festival that features more than 60 performances and more than 100 performers — and most offer free admission. Beyond jazz, the festival includes bluegrass, blues, Latin and more. | jazzcarsoncity.com

Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest

Aug. 11-12 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Festival-goers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from 35 different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible line-up of music both days. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Lake Tahoe Music Festival

Aug. 21-26 | Area venues

Lake Tahoe Music Festival hosts concerts at locations throughout Tahoe. On Aug. 21, watch an open rehearsal at the Tahoe Maritime Museum. This free event designed for families with children will be an opportunity to see how an orchestra comes together through practice. | tahoemusic.org

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Sept. 7 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Six local bands go head to head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the village. Meanwhile, six restaurants in The Village face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. All proceeds benefit Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | squawalpine.com

Lost Sierra Hoedown

Sept. 20-23 | Plumas Eureka State Park | Blairsden

The Lost Sierra Hoedown is a weekend of simple outdoor living and human-produced dance-inducing music. This hoedown raises funds and awareness for the re-opening of Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl. | lostsierrahoedown.com

Theater & Performing Arts



“Cirque Paris”

Through July 31 | Eldorado Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

“Cirque Paris” a unique and electrifying experience featuring circus acts, aerialists and athletes. The production is surreal, beautiful, seductive and at times hilariously outrageous. | eldoradoreno.com

“Ages of the Moon”

July 7-8 | Restless Artists Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation. Over bourbon on ice, they sit reflect, and bicker until fifty years of love, friendship and rivalry are put to the test at the barrel of a gun. | rattheatre.org

“9 to 5, the Musical”

June 7-10 | Truckee Community Theater | Truckee

This play, music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought provoking and a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, boss. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Abducting Diana”

June 7-23 (select dates) | Bruka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Millionaire media boss Diana Forbes McKaye is kidnapped, but this ruthless magnate proves more resourceful than her clumsy abductors in this delight. | bruka.org



Valhalla Arts, Music and Theatre Festival

June 22-Sept. 21 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is a unique celebration of music, theater and the visual arts. The festival is set against the magnificent backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Tallac Historic Site. | valhallatahoe.com

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

July 6-28 (select dates) | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Pantaloons and tunics. Courtesans and eunuchs. Funerals and chases. Baritones and basses. There is something for everyone in this musical. | renolittletheater.org

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

July 6-Aug. 26 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “Macbeth” and “Beehive.” Monday Night Showcase includes live music and dance performances each week.

| laketahoeshakespeare.com

“Vortex”

July 13-14 | Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet that rocks featuring passionate rock, dance and alternative music. | avaballet.com

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 25-27 | Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to the Gatekeeper’s Museum for a celebration of dance with Lake Tahoe as the backdrop. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists.

| laketahoedancefestival.org

“A Midsummer’s Night Dream”

Aug. 5 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a modern, edgy ballet version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.” | sierranevadaballet.org

Trails & Vistas Art Hikes

Sept. 8-9 | Clair Tappaan Lodge | Truckee

Trails & Vistas offers guided art hikes. Art in nature includes music, art, dance, poetry on a 3-mile trail. On Sept. 8, there’s a World Concert of Peace at Sand Harbor at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Outdoor Amphitheater. | trailsandvistas.org

“Cinderella”

Sept. 22-23 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the classic fairytale “Cinderella.” | avaballet.com

Arts & Culture



Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show

June 10 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show features local makers and artists and food and beverages from local restaurants, a silent auction, aft cars and kids’ activities. Free parking, but those who ride bikes get half off the $10 admission ticket. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Visiting Artists Workshops

June 11-July 22 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

The Fine Arts department at Sierra Nevada College hosts the 34th annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. | sierranevada.edu

North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open

June 12-16 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe en plein air — in the open air. You may spot artists painting along the lake shore, in scenic valleys or in blooming meadows.

| northtahoearts.com

Open Air Art Shows

June 15-Aug. 26 | Roundhill & Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Arts & Crafts shows take place throughout the summer in an open-air village of artisans under the Tahoe sky. Peruse pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art and woodwork and hand-crafted items. | artisttoyoufestivals.com

Squaw Valley Community of Writers

June 28 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The annual Squaw Valley Community of Writers hosts public events in conjunction with its writers’ workshops. | communityofwriters.org

Reno Midtown Art Walk

June 28 | Midtown | Reno, Nev.

The 10th annual Reno Midtown Art Walk showcases the culture of Reno’s Midtown district, which stretches for 1 mile, and is a summer tradition for thousands of fans. By pairing artists with local merchants, the event stirs up the senses with a variety of art, food and live performances. | renomidtownartwalk.com

Dragon Lights

June 30-Aug. 5 | Wilbur D. May Arboretum | Reno, Nev.

The Reno skyline will light up with 39 larger-than-life illuminated displays crafted by Chinese artisans who hail from Zigong, Sichuan, China’s cultural capital for the ancient art of lantern making. In addition, there will be nightly performances, crafts and a variety of Chinese and traditional food and beverage. Free nightly guided tours are included in admission. | dragonlightsreno.com

Reno Arts Fest

June 30-July 1 | City Plaza Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public. There will also be a wine walk, and a wine and beer garden. | cwbevents.com



24-Hour Mural Marathon

June 30-July 1 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition, so spectators can enjoy music and food. | circusreno.com

ARTown

June 30-July 31 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

ARTown encourages audiences to embrace multidisciplinary arts and works to strengthen the art industry in Northern Nevada with a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts. From live music to unique exhibits, enjoy the many variations of creative expression. | renoisartown.com

Pacific Fine Arts Festival

July 1-Sept. 2 (select days) | Homewood & Tahoe City

Pacific Fine Arts Festival features paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphics, and jewelry and arts and crafts including handmade clothing, leather goods, wooden toys and more with dates throughout the summer. | pacificfinearts.com

Reno Sculpture Fest

July 14-16 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

Talented artists fabricate interactive sculptures that stand 6 feet to 14-feet tall. These temporary installations provide an opportunity to intuitively experience, imagine and connect with each piece. Enjoy vendors, food and wine, interact with the artists and enjoy the magic of art. | renosculpturefest.org

Reno Chalk Art Festival

July 13-15 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

Watch chalk paintings come to life at this third annual festival. Using pavement for canvas, artists create spectacular masterpieces. Expect three days of art, food, live entertainment, artisan crafters and more. | atlantiscasino.com

Art, Wine & Music Festival

July 14-15 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians gather in the Village at Squaw Valley for two days showcasing their work paired with wine tasting from regional vineyards and two stages featuring live music. | squawalpine.com

Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour

July 28-29, Aug. 3-5 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

The 12th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art during two weekends. Paintings, print-making, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org

Wa She Shu It’ Deh

July 28-29 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This Native American Arts Festival is hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada. Representatives from tribes across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America gather to celebrate native traditions featuring Native American dancing, master basket weaving display, food, crafts and music. | valhallatahoe.com

Incline Village Fine Art Festival

Aug. 10-12 | Preston Field | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Fine Art Festival feature artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine arts, including paintings in acrylic, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. | cwbevents.com



Art & Soul

Sept. 15 | Downtown | Truckee

The fourth annual art walk will be held in historic downtown where artists display their work at 30 different stops. Enjoy a music, wine tasting and small bites, while appreciating the artwork. | historictruckee.com

Silver State Art Festival

Sept. 14-16 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.

This art festival features gourds, basketry and fine arts and crafts. The event offers gourd and basket-weaving classes. Free admission. | nevadagourdsociety.org

Festivals galore



Nevada State Fair

June 8-10 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, pig racing, car show, food, culture and more. The Nevada State Fair will also showcase exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org



Truckee Thursdays

June 14-Aug. 23 | Downtown | Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Tahoe City Solstice Festival

June 14-17 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the start of summer with this annual festival featuring classic car show, live music, North Tahoe Plein Air Open, Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic and more. The great outdoors takes center stage during the events, guided tours, clinics and more at the Alpenglow Mountain Festival and during Adventure Sports Week. | visittahoecity.org

Stewart Father’s Day Powwow

June 15-17 | Indian Commission | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the Stewart Father’s Day Powwow. The former Stewart Indian School will come alive with more than 200 dancers, 25 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos and other fare. | stewartindianschool.com

Carson City Rockabilly Riot

June 21-23 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Cars, music and body art highlight this three-day celebration of rockabilly culture. Enjoy drag races and burn outs followed by an auto swap and tattoo expo. Live music rounds out the weekend. | renorockabillyriot.com

Controlled Burn’s Fire Fest

June 29-July 1 | Playa Park | Reno, Nev.

Presented by Controlled Burn, Reno’s fire art performance troupe, Compression brings together music, mutant vehicles and fire art in celebration of creative expression.

| controlledburnreno.dreamhosters.com



Last Friday at Victorian Square

June 29, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

On the last Friday of the month, visit downtown Victorian Square and Sparks Heritage Museum and gallery, train display and Glendale Schoolhouse for free with docents. Local and regional art will be on display in the Cultural Center and outside. There will be entertainment in the amphitheater and Great Basin Stage with a free movie. | cityofsparks.us

Kirkwood Summer Festival

June 30 | Village Plaza | Kirkwood

The Village Plaza will come alive for a day of wine and beer tasting, incredible food, music, a silent auction and activities for the kids from 3 to 6 p.m. This fundraiser benefits the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department. | kirkwood.com

American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

July 10-15 | Edgewood Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

This made-for-TV event, owned and broadcast by NBC Sports, is the premier celebrity golf tournament and raises funds for local and national charities. The tournament is a 54-hole modified format that features sports’ and entertainment’s greatest celebrities.

| americancenturychampionship.com

Wanderlust Yoga & Music Festival

July 19-22 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The Wanderlust Festival offers four days of yoga, music, community and clean eating. Enjoy a variety of yoga classes for all levels taught by some of the world’s most renowned instructors. There will be speakers, meditation instructors, renowned chefs and live musical entertainment. | wanderlustsquaw.com

Reno Basque Festival

July 21 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing and activities. | renobasqueclub.org



Reno/Sparks Water Lantern Festival

July 21 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

The evening will be magical and peaceful as the soft glow of floating lanterns reflects on the water at Sparks Marina. Gates open at 5 with food trucks and a chance to make a lantern and decorate it. The launch is at 8 p.m. | waterlanternfestival.com

Carson City Fair

July 25-29 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.

This five-day event features livestock show, dog show and dairy cattle and goat show, along with live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and antique tractor display. Free admission. | carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com

Northern Nevada Pride

July 28 | Wingfield park | Reno, Nev.

Show your pride and celebrate the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Reno. The day begins with a commUNITY parade that ends at the festival in Wingfield Park. | northernnevadapride.org

Barracuda Championship

July 30-Aug. 5 | Montrêux Golf & Country Club | Reno, Nev.

Get ready for the greatest lip-smacking, golf-clapping, summer-loving event in the region. The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf along and savory outdoor grilling as PGA Tour professionals tee up in Reno. | barracudachampionship.com

Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Aug. 10-11 | Obexer’s Boat Company | Homewood

This year’s 46th annual Concours will again be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. A gala opening night dinner and dance, Men’s Grill and Ladies’ Luncheon. | laketahoeconcours.com

Great Gatsby Living History Festival

Aug. 11-12 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

The Roaring 1920s comes alive during the annual Great Gatsby Living History Festival at the Tallac Historic Site with costumes, music, interactive historic house tours, vintage auto rides, classic kids’ games and food. | tahoeheritage.org

Reno Kennel Club Dog Show

Aug. 17-19 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Nearly 160 breeds compete in a variety of trials including Conformation, Obedience and Rally. | renokennelclub.org

Reno Greek Fest

Aug. 17-19 | St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, traditional dance and music during Reno Greek Festival. Be prepared to learn the history and culture of Greece while enjoying the flavors of the Mediterranean in a family friendly setting. | renogreekfest.com

Northern Nevada Dragon Boat Festival

Aug. 18 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

This second annual festival celebrates ancient Chinese culture, sport and the natural wonders of the Reno-Sparks region. Dragon boats are 40-foot human-powered canoes decorated with ornate Chinese dragon heads and tails, led by the rhythmic beat of a drum. The festival is free and open to the public with a Health and Wellness Village, vendors, exhibitors, food trucks, artisans and more. | gwndragonboat.com

Reno Aloha Festival

Aug. 25-26 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The “Biggest Little Ohana in the World” is a family friendly event featuring live music, dancers, Keiki Village arts and crafts, food and drink. Attend education workshops and learn how to play the ukulele, hula or speak Hawaiian. | renoalohafestival.com

Civil War Days

Aug. 30-Sept. 3 | C Street | Virginia City

History comes to life as the Great Civil War reenactment features epic battles throughout the historic mining town. Hundreds of period actors battle out great scenes, such as the Virginia & Truckee Railroad and C Street as part of the Labor Day Parade. Join the ladies for High Tea or take a ride on an evening champagne train and see a battle from your seat. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Numaga Indian Days Powwow

Aug. 31- Sept. 2 | Hungry Valley Powwow Grounds | Hungry Valley, Nev.

This nationally acclaimed Powwow features the Native American dancers, singers and drummers along with traditional foods and crafts. | rsic.org

Reno Balloon Race

Sept. 7-9 | Rancho San Rafael Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

The Great Reno Balloon Race is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world. During three days in early September, enjoy a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring over Reno. | renoballoon.com

4th of July

Red, White & Tahoe Blue

June 30-July 4 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

The celebrations start early with the kick off parade during Red, White and Tahoe Blue at the Village Green. The festivities continue with a weekend of family friendly, community events. A variety of events take place on the 4th including the finale fireworks show.

| redwhitetahoeblue.org

3rd of July Fireworks & Beach Party

July 3 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Celebrate the Independence Day holiday a day early in Kings Beach. Spend the day at Kings Beach State Recreation Area and attend the July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party from 4 to 10 p.m. outside the North Tahoe Event Center including preferred fireworks seating, watermelon eating and sandcastle building contests, music, Alibi Ale Works draught beer, along with food and souvenirs. | northtahoebusiness.org



Star Spangled Sparks

July 4 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Nugget Casino is celebrating July 4 in grand style with a traditional Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks from its roof. Watch a Patriotic Bike Parade at Victorian Square followed by fireworks. Features live musical entertainment, a variety of food vendors and craft booths. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

4th of July Parade

July 4 | South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July parade starts where Highways 89 and 50 intersect to Bijou Community Park off Al Tahoe Blvd at 10 a.m. | cityofslt.us

4th of July Fireworks & Beach Bash

July 4 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the country’s birthday at Tahoe City’s 74th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. The festivities begin with a fun, family beach day filled with live music, games and a food and beer garden, leading up to the dazzling fireworks show. | visittahoecity.org

Lights on the Lake

July 4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake will light up the night with a spectacular sky rocket array of red, white and blue streams synchronized to top rock and pop hits and patriotic favorites at 9:45 p.m. Choice viewing spots are South Shore’s sandy beaches and aboard boats. | tahoesouth.com



Fourth of July in Truckee

July 4 | Area venues | Truckee

Lace up your running shoes for the Truckee Firecracker Mile, followed by the annual July 4th Parade down Donner Pass Road from the high school to historic downtown. Afterward head down to Donner Lake for an afternoon in the sun followed by fireworks under the stars. | truckee.com



Fourth of July Celebration

July 4 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

The Comstock celebrates all day on the 4th. A parade starts at noon, Comstock Cowboys Second Amendment Concert, Old-West shootouts, shopping, train rides and of course the incredible fireworks display at dark. | visitvirginiacitynv.com



4th of July

July 4 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate the 4th with a concert with the Reno Philharmonic at Wingfield Park at 7:30 p.m. and then enjoy fireworks over downtown Reno. | visitrenotahoe.com



Genoa Americana Celebration

July 4 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.

Celebrate the 4th of July at Mormon Station State Park. The day features five traditional music groups and will conclude with a special Independence Day Tribute performance by the Carson City Symphony Orchestra at 4:30 p.m. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with Traditional American music followed by the Children’s Parade at 11 a.m.

| genoaamericana.com

Culinary Delights



Craft Beer Week

Until June 10 | Area venues | Reno & Sparks, Nev.

Craft Beer Week highlights the region’s craft-beer culture while expanding the reach of craft beer through collaboration, education, cooperation and responsible libation. Close to 40 events are on tap in this third year. | renocraftbeerweek.com

Reno Street Food

Until Sept. 28 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday. There are live local bands and artists featured each week. | Food Truck Friday on Facebook

Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival

June 9 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

A craft beer festival dedicated to showcasing the best of the best in the brewery world. With top-notch entertainment, local food vendors, some good old-fashioned lawn games and the beautiful setting, get ready for the new standard for craft beer festivals in Northern Nevada. The list of participating breweries is impressive and provides beer-lovers a unique opportunity to sample uncommon brews. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com

Truckee Brew Fest

June 9 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 13th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by The Blues Monsters, dancing, barbecue items and silent auction. | truckeebrewfest.com

Capital City Brewfest

June 9 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

The Brewfest features more than 20 breweries from 5 to 10 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. Live music is in McFadden Plaza. | carsonrotary.org

Taste of the Comstock

June 9 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Sample savory bites of Virginia City’s finest fare, experience the way it was on the Comstock and encounter the life of the upper echelon in the VIP whiskey lounge, all at Taste of the Comstock. In its heyday, when silver was pouring from the hills, Virginia City was well known as a town of riches, elegance and fine dining. | virginiacity.com

Wine on the Water

June 10 | Hyatt Regency | Incline Village, Nev.

Wine on the Water benefits the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe with tastings from more than 30 wineries and 12 restaurants. | wineonthewater.org

Feed the Camel

June 13-Aug. 29 | McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Sparks, Nev.

Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. It’s an easy walk from downtown Reno, held every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 29. And no, there aren’t actual camels to feed. | Facebook Feed the Camel

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival

June 15-16 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual event as the unofficial kickoff to summer is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew tasting event and music festival with free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend, featuring Vanilla Ice and The Spin Doctors. More than 50 microbreweries will participate. | eldoradoreno.com

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 16 | Downtown | Tahoe City

One of Tahoe City’s signature annual events, formerly called the Wine Walk, gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore downtown Tahoe City, stroll its scenic lakefront sidewalks, taste wines and nosh on tasty bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants and caterers. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

Reno Wine Walk

June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival

June 24 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com

Crawl Reno

June 30, July 27, Aug. 18, Sept. 22 | Headquarters Bar | Reno, Nev.

Reno, the crawl capital of the world, hosts upcoming crawls including Tipsyland Bar Crawl on June 30, Reno Pride Rainbow Crawl on July 27, Pirate Crawl on Aug. 18 and A Very Potter Crawl Sept. 22. All crawls start at Headquarters Bar at 8 p.m. and last until 4 a.m.

| crawlreno.com

Carson City Wine Walk

July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 & Oct. 6| Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Biggest Little City Wing Fest

July 6-7 | Silver Legacy Casino | Reno, Nev.

The Silver Legacy serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings during this annual event. Free live entertainment on outdoor stages, shopping and local celebrity wing judging top off the delicious holiday weekend. | silverlegacy.com

Beerfest & Bluegrass Festival

July 6-8 | Northstar California

This 12th annual festival is back and has been extended to a full weekend of high-altitude hops, mountain views and bluegrass music. Drink in the views of the Sierra in a new way with Run the Brewery and a summit hike and yoga. Create awesome memories and new traditions with your friends and family. | northstarcalifornia.com

Dinner in the Barn

July 21, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 | Sierra Valley Farms | Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms and Mike Trombetta of Farm to Belly Catering present Dinner in the Barn, a dinner series that celebrates food, farm and community in Beckwourth.

| sierravalleyfarms.com

Wine in the Garden

July 21 | Markleeville Park | Markleeville

Enjoy wine, beer, appetizers, live music and a raffle to benefit Alpine County libraries.

| (530) 694-2120.

The Taste of Downtown

July 21 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

This downtown festival features more than 40 restaurants, live music and more as a celebration of summer from 5 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence. | tasteofdowntowncarson.com

The Reno Garlic Festival

July 21 | Pat Baker Park | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Garlic Festival showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | Facebook Reno Garlic Festival

Mountain Kids Cook-Off

Aug. 5 | Northstar | Truckee

The culinary arts takes center stage as talented young chefs challenge their skills with cooking classes, kids cook-off, live music, artisans’ vendors, gourmet food and more.

| northstarcalifornia.com

Thunderfaire

Aug. 13 | Thunderbird Lodge | East Shore

Stroll the Thunderbird Lodge grounds while sampling delectable treats from regional chefs and sipping wine from California’s most famous cellars. | thunderbirdtahoe.org

Village Wine Walk

Aug. 23 | Shops at Heavenly | South Lake Tahoe

Participants can sample wine crafted from Lodi, enjoy food specials and chances to win prizes at every location visited. Proceeds will benefit Live Violence Free.

| theshopsatheavenly.com

CANFEST

August date TBD | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

CANFEST is an unlimited tasting beer festival of beers poured exclusively from cans. Breweries from all corners of the U.S. (and some from around the world) come together for one night of indulgence. An attendee will typically find 100 to 120 different brews to sample along with live music, a silent disco, vendors and a raffle. | canfestbeer.com

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is America’s biggest, free barbecue festival. Enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry event-goers. | nuggetribcookoff.com

Foam Fest

Sept. 1 | KT Base Bar | Olympic Valley

Enjoy unlimited beer tastings from more than 40 breweries along with live music and fun activities all to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Alpen Wine Festival

Sept. 2 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 30th annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. Entry is a donation to Can Do MS. | squawalpine.com

Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival

Sept. 7-9 | Northstar California

Top chefs from around the region gather at the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival. The annual installment of this classic Tahoe event includes three days of culinary competition, demonstrations, tastings, art exhibitions and more. Partake in a weekend of wine and beer tasting while checking out Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook Off or take part in the Culinary Competition and Grand Tasting afternoon. | northstarcalifornia.com

Sample the Sierra

Sept. 15 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, features local produce, house-brewed beers and Sierra wines, celebrity chefs, local artisans and a pop up dinner.

| samplethesierra.com

Oktoberfest

Sept. 22 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This annual event will transform the Village into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. | squawalpine.com



Genoa Candy Dance

Sept. 29-30 | Area venues | Genoa, Nev.

This candy and craft festival features more than 300 exhibitors and 3,000 pounds of homemade candy. Enjoy the small-town spirit as you explore this sweet and indulgent festival. | genoanevada.org

Nevadafest

Sept. 29 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

The afternoon celebration of Nevada breweries overflows with sudsy succulence against the backdrop of the Truckee River. Includes some of Northern Nevada’s favorite food trucks and unlimited brews from more than 20 Nevada craft breweries. Look forward to a lineup of bands while enjoying outdoor games. | nvfest.com

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Sept. 29 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Tahoe City Oktoberfest celebration hosts activities for the family — even the dogs. Enjoy live music, cold beer, barbecue, sausages and wieners and fun games and crafts for kids of all ages. | visittahoecity.com

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop

Oct. 6 | Downtown Truckee

Truckee Wine Walk & Shop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. | truckeewinewalk.com



Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe

Oct. 6-7 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

It’s the yearly celebration food and beer and all things German at the Annual Lake Tahoe Oktoberfest. | camprichardson.com

Reno Bites

Oct. 8-21 | area venues | Reno, Nev.

Reno Bites is a way to showcase local restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs. Each participating eatery offers a $10, $20 or $30 dining special during the event. Some signature events also take place during the restaurant week. Guests can experience the ambiance, service and dishes within each restaurant during Reno Bites.

| renobitesweek.com

The Wild West



Reno Cattle Drive

June 9-14 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

For 27 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic, old-style cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno.

| renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 14-23 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual Reno Rodeo combines professional and amateur bull riding with Western-themed fun and activities. From mutton bustin’ to barrel racing, live music and good eats, get ready to celebrate the Wild West. | renorodeo.com

PRCA Xtreme Bulls

June 14 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. With Pyrotechnics, Xtreme action Rock ‘n’ Roll and 8 seconds of the best pro bull riding. | prorodeo.com

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping

June 18-21 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This masters’ roping event features the world’s top 100 teams, representing 23 states and Canada that compete for the coveted BFI Championship in one of the most respected events among team ropers. | bfiweek.com

Summer Social and Rodeo

July 29-30 | Shakespeare Ranch | Glenbrook, Nev.

Get ready for a rootin’-tootin’ time at a Glenbrook rodeo tradition that dates back six decades. It has now become a signature weekend event to benefit Keep Memory Alive. Guests will enjoy the rodeo, carnival games, silent auction, raffle, barbecue and music.

| keepmemoryalive.org

Virginia City Rodeo and Fiesta Del Charron

Aug. 18-19 | Virginia City Fairgrounds | Virginia City, Nev.

Saddle up and ride on up to Virginia City’s Arena and Fairgrounds for the return of The Way It Was Rodeo. Flying U Rodeo, headed by rodeo legend Cotton Rosser, brings a weekend of extreme bronc riding, trick roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and so much more to Virginia City. | visitvirginiacity.com

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Aug. 25-26 | McIver Arena | Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. | truckeerodeo.org

International Camel & Ostrich Races

Sept. 7-9 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaperman, and the legends lives one. Come and see these extraordinary animals race. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacity.com

Snaffle Bit Futurity

Sept. 10-16 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This is a showcase for the Spanish vaquero’s horse-training methods dating back to the early American West. The competition is a family-friendly, adrenaline-charged sports event for all horse enthusiasts. Shoppers will enjoy a Western trade show and horse sales.

| renosnafflebitfuturity.com

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championships

Oct. 4-7 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive. | cowboyfastdraw.com

World Championship Outhouse Races

Oct. 6-7 | Virginia City

The races pit teams of costumed outhouse racers against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Start your engines

Octane Fest

June 8-9 | Rattlesnake Raceway | Fallon, Nev.

High-powered motorsports including dirt track racing at Rattlesnake Raceway, drag racing at Top Gun Raceway and a Churchill County Fairgrounds Jamboree with monster trucks, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, quad races, tough trucks, burning car stuntman, fireworks and sock hop. Plus, a Miss Octane Fest competition. | visitfallonnevada.com

Hot August Nights’ Show-N-Shine

June 9 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Celebrate classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll with an event that includes a show-n-shine, awards and live entertainment. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vehicles 1976 and older compete with registered car participants for the main Hot August Nights event in August in Reno.

| squawalpine.com

Supercrawl, Rock Crawling World Championship

June 9-10 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Thirty-five pro drivers worldwide will battle insane obstacles for the right to be crowned the SuperCrawl champion. Forty sportsman teams from the West Coast will compete in the sportsman class championship. | supercrawl.rocks

U.S. Open of Watercross

June 30-July 1 | Sparks Marina Park | Sparks, Nev.

Watch the best of personal watercraft racers rip around the course at Sparks Marina Park. Both professional and amateur classes are offered. | prowatercross.com

Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival

July 14 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival features an air show, STEM Expo, VIP hospitality tent, food and fun. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

Lucas Oil Off Road Race Series

July 21 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Off Road Racing meets West Coast influence for an intense four-wheel challenge full of fan-friendly tracks. | lucasoiloffroad.com

Hot August Nights

Aug. 3-4, 7-12 | Area venues | Virginia City, Sparks & Reno, Nev.

Take a step back in time and enjoy the beauty of classic muscle cars during Hot August Nights. A two-day kickoff celebration, on Aug. 3 and 4, will be in Virginia City to usher in the official start to the main event in Reno and Sparks. There will be live music and cars on display. | hotaugustnights.net

National Championship Air Races

Sept. 12-16 | Reno Stead Airport | Reno, Nev.

The National Championship Air Races is the last event of its kind, carrying on the tradition of the Cleveland Air Races of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. See military displays and aerial performers. | airrace.org

Cool September Days Car, Truck and M/C Show

Sept. 14-16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

This event is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. Cash and prizes awarded, 25 trophies, poker walk and free lunch, sponsored by Good Samaritans Safe Ride. | Facebook Good Sam Safe Ride

Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Sept. 26-30 | area venues | Reno, Nev.

Street Vibrations Motorcycle Festival is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com

Aviation Roundup

Oct. 13-14 | Minden-Tahoe Airport |

This year’s show features the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels along with the Redbull Wingsuit Jumpers and Acrobatic Helicopters, air stunts and much more. | aviationroundup.com

The mountains are calling



Adventure Sports Week

June 15-24 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, film, clinics, gear demos and more.

| adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Alpenglow Mountain Festival

June 16-24 | Area venues

Celebrate nine days of human-powered sports with hiking, biking, running, paddling and more during the Alpenglow Mountain Festival. Gear demos, guest speakers and educational clinics round out the schedule of events. | alpenglowsports.com

Kids Adventure Games

June 22-24 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The fourth annual Squaw Valley Kids Adventure Games features a kid-sized adventure race where teams of two navigate a natural terrain-inspired obstacle course. Kids can expect mountain biking, hiking, zip-lines, a Tarzan rope swing, giant Slip-n-Slide, tubing, cargo nets, mud pits and more. | kidsadventuregames.com

Lake Tahoe Bird Festival

June 24 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents a family friendly day to learn about bird research, go on a bird walk with a local bird expert, see live birds of prey and more.

| tinsweb.org

Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival

June 30-July 1 | Divided Sky | Meyers

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association hosts the sixth annual festival with a beer garden and barbecue, live music and the Triple Crown Ride. This family friendly event includes a KidsZone. | tahoemtbfestival.com

Lost Sierra Adventure Expo

July 6-8 | Diamond S Ranch | Beckwourth

Eco Bike Adventures hosts this third annual festival featuring a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, 100m Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build, along with demos, food, beer and wine and live music. | ecobikeadv.com

‎

Waterman’s Paddle Jam

July 15 | Waterman’s Landing | Carnelian Bay

The race is open to all paddling craft and participants of all ability levels and is part of the Tahoe Cup. There are three races: a short course, the long course, the kids’ race. Spectators are welcome. The finish area will include free demos following the race.

| tahoecup.org

Kirkwood Bikes & Brews

July 28-29 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The second annual festival features a family friendly event with bike events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a brew festival from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Kirkwood Village Plaza. Enjoy live music, mountain bike racing, raffle, rock walls, kids’ activities and on-site camping.

| kirkwood.com

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Aug. 11-12 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach

Celebrate stand-up paddleboarding with two days of paddle clinics, yoga, races and fun on the beach. Activities for both kids and adults are offered throughout the weekend.

| tahoenalu.com

Tahoe Fall Classic

Sept. 15 | Lake Tahoe

This is the Tahoe Cup Paddle Racing Series finale, a 22-mile paddling race across Lake Tahoe. More than 150 paddlers from around the world will compete. The cross-lake race starts from El Dorado Beach in South Lake Tahoe to the finish at the Tahoe Vista beach/boat ramp. | tahoecup.org

Donner Party Hikes

Sept. 15-16 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

Exploring this region on interpretive walks and hikes, you can almost hear the clip-clop of oxen and the rumble of wagon wheels. It was here that countless emigrants scaled the mighty Sierra Nevada in search of a better life. Learn about the success of the Stephens Party, the tragedy of the Donner Party and the importance of the transcontinental railroad. | donnerpartyhike.com

RenoCrossSept. 19 | Rancho San Rafael | Reno, Nev.

CrossReno is a festival and a USA Cycling sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | renocross.com

Reebok Spartan Race World Championship

Sept. 29-30 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The world’s best athletes collide on the course with a shared goal: to be the Spartan Race World Champion. The most anticipated obstacle racing weekend of the year will feature three Spartan Race distances to choose from over two days of racing. | spartan.com

Fall Fish Fest

Oct. 6-7 | Taylor Creek | South Lake Tahoe

Celebrate the annual fall migration of the Kokanee salmon with kids’ activities, walks, races, educational activities and more. | www.fs.usda.gov





