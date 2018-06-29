Summer fun, programs at Taylor Creek

The Great Basin Institute and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit have opened the doors to the Taylor Creek Visitor Center for the season. Residents and visitors are invited to come and stroll the beautiful trails along Taylor Creek where sightings of song birds, beavers, and an abundance of wildflowers are a common theme.

This summer launches a new partnership between the Great Basin Institute and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center. The environmental nonprofit now serves as the interpretive association for the center, offering visitor services and educational programs for the public.

“We are excited to build upon a lasting relationship that started 18 years ago for the purpose of improving the public experience within the national forest,” Jerry Keir, executive director of the Great Basin Institute, said in a press release.

This year’s event calendar is packed with fun-filled programs for the whole family. Including guided interpretive walks, Friday night summer speaker series at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater, as well as the Fall Fish Festival in the fall. The visitor center is also a central stop for back-country permits, forest maps, field guides, and information.

Taylor Creek is located less than a mile north of Camp Richardson on Highway 89, and hours of operation are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and daily operations from July to September. | (530) 543-2656