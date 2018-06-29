South Shore beaches closed for safety, habitat protection

The California Tahoe Conservancy has announced that it will limit public access and temporarily close portions of some South Shore beaches for public safety and to protect sensitive habitat and areas prone to erosion. Locations include the Upper Truckee Marsh and other Conservancy ownership near Lakeview Commons.

Beaches are extremely small or nonexistent this summer due to high water. Recreationalists that frequent these beaches may want to make alternative plans. The Conservancy asks for patience and cooperation during this time of high water.

Established in 1984, the mission of the Conservancy is to lead California’s efforts to restore and enhance the extraordinary natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin. | tahoe.ca.gov