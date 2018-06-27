Riding the dream at Incline bike park

Well, most of the snow has melted away, the rain came and went, birds are chirping, flowers a ‘blooming — aw, yes, bike season has arrived in Tahoe again; time to tune up those wheels and hit the dirt.

BUCKET #60

The good guys and gals with the Incline Bike Project have been hard at work for several years raising funds and brewing up a world-class bike park to add to the list of places to play this summer — and the years to come. What was once but a dream is now a reality for all to enjoy.

The jump lines are pristine, the transitions are smooth and possibilities are endless.

The project started in 2014 when a group of Tahoe locals came together with the common ethos of building a place for cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to ride. In the following years, knowing that their vision would require a great deal of time, effort and working capital to bring to fruition, the group, which became the Incline Bike Project, solidified partnerships within the community, raised funds and formulated a design to set their idea into motion. Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) approved the design and in 2016 allocated $50,000 for construction of the project. The park was completed in fall 2017 and opened for a brief time before winter set in.

“Everyone was on board from the get go,” he said. “We’re so thankful to IVGID, the Incline Tahoe Foundation, Sierra Trail Works and Action Sports Construction who built the park for us, Robert and Robin Holman, whose large donation made it all possible. It’s felt like we’ve had the support of the entire community from the start.”

Adjacent to the Incline Village Disc Golf Course, the Robert and Robin Holman Family Bike Park —named for major donors to the project — is open for business, ready to ride. The jump lines are pristine, the transitions are smooth and possibilities are endless.

First impressions

After a few laps around the park, it’s evident that careful planning and professional execution went into the design. From the aesthetic setting next to the creek, to the fluidity of the layout from top to bottom, the craftsmanship is commendable; even the largest features are forgiving in nature. It’s a unique design; heavy enough to keep the experts entertained yet accommodating for youngsters and recreational riders.

“We wanted to create a place that would be manageable for even the youngest of bikers, a place that caters to every kind of rider,” said Aaron “Elko” James, one of the parks founders.

This place does just that. There’s harmony in watching someone 10 feet above the lip upside down with no hands on the bars just a few steps away from a gang of kids flying around a small pump track, having just as much (if not more) fun.

The grounds are open from dusk ‘til dawn, as conditions permit. Be aware and respectful of signs indicating closures. It’s important to stay off of the features when the park is closed, for maintenance, the integrity of the dirt and safety.

“Right now, the majority of our time and resources are going into the evolution of the park as it stands: water fountains, irrigation, probably a gazebo and barbecue area. In the near future, our plan is to start construction on what will eventually be the staple of the park: the large pump track,” James says.

Check out other local bike parks & pump tracks

The park is free to ride for all. It operates mainly on donations and volunteer work. To make a donation or to volunteer, visit inclinetahoe.org. For park conditions, visit Incline Bike Project on Facebook. | inclinebikeproject.org