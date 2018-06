Squaw Valley Community of Writers presents an evening of nationally-known poets on June 28 at 7:30 p.m. including Pulitzer Prize winners Robert Hass and Sharon Olds and 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist Evie Shockley. The evening also features Kazim Ali, Mónica de la Torre and Dean Young.

This event is open to the public and will take place in Bar One in the Olympic House or outside. Suggested donation is $20, $8 for students. | communityofwriters.org