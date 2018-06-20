“Permanent Vacation” reading

Word After Word in Truckee hosts readings from “Permanent Vacation II: Eighteen Writers on Work and Life in Our National Parks” on June 25 at 6 p.m. Authors at this event will include Joseph Flannery and John Q McDonald on the powers of Pele. This event is free and open to the public.

The second volume of this popular collection features writers from national parks all over the country, including locales like Cape Cod and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Books may be purchased at Gaia-Licious and Dharma Love in South Lake Tahoe and Word After Word or online. | bonafidebooks.com