New Web site hopes to ease Tahoe traffic

Looking to ease the commute to Tahoe and around the region? A new Web site is hoping to do just that with information on transportation options from water shuttles and bike trails to train information and shuttles to and around the Tahoe Sierra.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) and visitor organizations recently launched linkingtahoe.com to increase public awareness of travel options for people to get to, from, and around the Tahoe Basin and encourage more people to walk, bike, use transit, take water shuttles and choose off-peak times to drive to better manage congestion on the region’s roads.

The Web site is a one-stop-shop for travel options throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin, providing links to transportation services and ways to travel to and from the Tahoe Basin from neighboring metropolitan areas such as Sacramento, Reno, Nev., and San Francisco.

“We’re excited to share information about the many travel options at Lake Tahoe, and to use this new tool to encourage people to try getting around in new ways before they make their travel plans,” said Rich Looney, travel management coordinator for TRPA, in a press release.

“This Web site is just the first step in increasing awareness of travel options at Lake Tahoe,” said Danielle Hughes, capital program manager for TTD, in a press release. “It will continue to be updated with new travel options as they become available, including new bikeshare and rideshare programs and services provided by new micro-transit pilot projects. In the future, we also hope to work with public and private partners to provide real-time information services to help people make their travel choices.”





