“Moyo’s Journey” released

Artist Miranda Roberts has released “Moyo’s Journey,” written and illustrated by Roberts. All ages will enjoy the book as readers follow Moyo on a physical and spiritual journey of discovery through a whimsical rainbow world.

“I came to Moyo because of my passionate belief in the importance of travel, of seizing opportunities and of being true to yourself. I also know that nothing, absolutely nothing, is more important than kindness,” says Roberts. The book is available online.

| moyosjourney.com