The annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Rotary Club of Truckee will be held on June 16 at the Coldstream pond behind Donner Memorial State Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 12 and younger. Both residents and visitors are welcome to this free event. There is limited gear available, so bring personal gear. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. | truckeerotary.org