June 21 to 27, 2018 | Summer roars into Tahoe

By
Katherine Hill
-
Spring gives way to the warm days of summer in the Tahoe Sierra as Karey Todd enjoys relaxing in a Desolation Wilderness lake. Photography by Matt Bansak. | MattBansak.com, Matt.Bansak.Photography

This issue comes with the official start of summer, and summer in the Tahoe Sierra is heating up fast.

Free outdoor concert series (seven this summer) are in full swing (find the lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com), and the season of outdoor fun is jam-packed week after week. In this issue, Tahoe Weekly writers explore summer fun from full moon kayak tours on Lake Tahoe to skills clinics to improve their mountain biking adventures. Kayla Anderson talks to Small Batch Sauce Co. about their tasty creations and Lisa Michelle talks to boutique publisher Clairitage Press, who have turned a passion for Sierra history into a small press.

Looking for something to do? You’ll be hard pressed to not have fun this week: Kids Adventure Games, Truckee Duckee Derbee, Lake Tahoe Bird Festival, to name a few, along with loads of live music packed into our Entertainment Calendar.

Get out, explore, try something new and have fun this summer.



Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR