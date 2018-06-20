June 21 to 27, 2018 | Summer roars into Tahoe

This issue comes with the official start of summer, and summer in the Tahoe Sierra is heating up fast.

Free outdoor concert series (seven this summer) are in full swing (find the lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com), and the season of outdoor fun is jam-packed week after week. In this issue, Tahoe Weekly writers explore summer fun from full moon kayak tours on Lake Tahoe to skills clinics to improve their mountain biking adventures. Kayla Anderson talks to Small Batch Sauce Co. about their tasty creations and Lisa Michelle talks to boutique publisher Clairitage Press, who have turned a passion for Sierra history into a small press.

Looking for something to do? You’ll be hard pressed to not have fun this week: Kids Adventure Games, Truckee Duckee Derbee, Lake Tahoe Bird Festival, to name a few, along with loads of live music packed into our Entertainment Calendar.

Get out, explore, try something new and have fun this summer.





