Guided hikes now on Squaw app

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has launched a new feature for its app, offering walkers and hikers in the High Camp area self-guided hikes to key locations. Users can also learn about the area’s terrain, wildlife and history.

Beacons located in the High Camp area will guide app-users through an interpretive tour, snow-cover permitting. Additionally, app users will have the ability to access summer hiking maps, track hiking performance and find friends on hiking trails. Activity automatically integrates with Apple Watch Activity App and the Health app on iPhone. The app is available on iTunes and GooglePlay.| squawalpine.com