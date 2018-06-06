Five nights, seven free outdoor music concerts. From the mountains of Olympic Valley to the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River, there’s something for everyone this summer as Tahoe’s free summer concert series kick off.

Tuesday

Bluesdays | Village at Squaw, Olympic Valley

June 12-Sept. 4 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Wednesday

Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park

June 20-Aug. 29 (no show July 4) | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org



Thursday

Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee

June 14-Aug. 23 | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Live at Lakeview | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe

June 21-Aug. 30 | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com

Friday

Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

June 29-Aug. 31 (no show Aug. 10) | 6-8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

Sunday

Concerts on Commons | Commons Beach, Tahoe City

June 17-Sept. 2 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Select Dates

Music in the Park | Markleeville Park

July 1-Sept. 9 | 5 p.m. | (530) 694-2120

June 12-17

June 12 | The Blues Monsters | Village at Squaw Valley

June 14 | Mighty Mike Shermer | Downtown Truckee

June 17 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Commons Beach



June 18-24

June 19 | Nick Schnebelen Band | Village at Squaw Valley

June 20 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee River Regional Park

June 21 | Mescalito with Helena Kletch | Lakeview Commons

June 21 | Hellbound Glory | Downtown Truckee

June 24 | Groove Foundry and Drop Theory | Commons Beach

June 25-July 1

June 26 | Mark Hummel’s Lone Star/Gold Coast Revue | Village at Squaw Valley

June 27 | Groove Foundry | Truckee River Regional Park

June 28 | Jack Berry with Erick Baker | Lakeview Commons

June 28 | The Rad Trads | Downtown Truckee

June 29 | The Sextones | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

July 1 | Jimmy Leslie and Guitarfish Family Band | Commons Beach

July 1 | Teen Dollar Pony | Markleeville Park

July 2-8

July 3 | Curtis Salgado | Village at Squaw Valley

July 5 | Ideateam with Darren Senn | Lakeview Commons

July 5 | Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat | Downtown Truckee

July 6 | Silver | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

July 8 | Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide with Sam Revena Band and Kai & The Monsters | Commons Beach

July 9-15

July 10 | Debbie Davies | Village at Squaw Valley

July 11 | Deckheads | Truckee River Regional Park

July 12 | Scott Pemberton with The Connor Party | Lakeview Commons

July 12 | Franks and Deans | Downtown Truckee

July 13 | Coburn Station | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

July 15 | Gene Avaro Jr. with Desert Rhythm Project | Commons Beach

July 16-22

July 17 | Ron Artis II & The Truth | Village at Squaw Valley

July 18 | Blues Monsters | Truckee River Regional Park

July 19 | Christie Huff Band with Patrick Walsh | Lakeview Commons

July 19 | The Sextones | Downtown Truckee

July 20 | Groove Session | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

July 22 | Sambada | Commons Beach

July 23-29

July 24 | Albert Castiglia | Village at Squaw Valley

July 25 | Tom Petty Tribute | Truckee River Regional Park

July 26 | Old Salt Union with The Young Fables | Lakeview Commons

July 26 | Pacific Roots | Downtown Truckee

July 27 | Zanzibar | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

July 29 | Todo Mundo & The Beer Gardeners | Commons Beach

July 29 | Beans Sousa and Slade Rivers | Markleeville Park

July 30-Aug. 5

July 31 | Joe Louis Walker | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 1 | Moonalice | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 2 | Diego’s Umbrella with Drought Relief | Lakeview Commons

Aug. 2 | Monkey Ska | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 3 | Sang Matiz | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

Aug. 5 | Mumbo Gumbo | Commons Beach

Aug. 6-12

Aug. 7 | Kenny Neal | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 8 | Jo Mama | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 9 | Dirty Revival with Funktronik | Lakeview Commons

Aug. 9 | The Lique | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 11 | Bison Bluegrass Band | Markleeville Park

Aug. 12 | Ideateam with Serina Dawn and Mark Sexton | Commons Beach

Aug. 13-19

Aug. 14 | Chris Cain | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 15 | Air Force Band of the Golden West | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 16 | World’s Finest with Lonesome Locomotive | Lakeview Commons

Aug. 16 | Sam Ravenna | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 17 | Lumanation | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

Aug. 19 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Commons Beach

Aug. 20-26

Aug. 21 | Terry Hanck | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 22 | Mark Mackay | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 23 | Caitlin Jemma and The Goodness with The Daily Fare | Lakeview Commons

Aug. 23 | Southern Cut | Downtown Truckee

Aug. 24 | Achilles Wheel | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

Aug. 25 | Sierra Sweethearts | Markleeville Park

Aug. 26 | Midtown Social | Commons Beach

Aug. 27-Sept. 9

Aug. 28 | Coco Montoya | Village at Squaw Valley

Aug. 29 | Déjà Vu | Truckee River Regional Park

Aug. 30 | Surprise performance with VTA, Seth Hall, Miki Rae and Robbie Dub | Lakeview Commons

Aug. 31 | The Wrinkle | Kings Beach State Rec. Area

Sept. 2 | Joy & Madness | Commons Beach

Sept. 4 | Cedric Burnside Project | Village at Squaw Valley

Sept. 9 | Carolyn Dolan and Big Red | Markleeville Park





