Five nights, seven free outdoor music concerts. From the mountains of Olympic Valley to the shores of Lake Tahoe to the banks of the Truckee River, there’s something for everyone this summer as Tahoe’s free summer concert series kick off.
Tuesday
Bluesdays | Village at Squaw, Olympic Valley
June 12-Sept. 4 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | squawalpine.com
Wednesday
Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park
June 20-Aug. 29 (no show July 4) | 6:30-8 p.m. | tdrpd.org
Thursday
Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee
June 14-Aug. 23 | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com
Live at Lakeview | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe
June 21-Aug. 30 | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com
Friday
Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
June 29-Aug. 31 (no show Aug. 10) | 6-8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org
Sunday
Concerts on Commons | Commons Beach, Tahoe City
June 17-Sept. 2 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
Select Dates
Music in the Park | Markleeville Park
July 1-Sept. 9 | 5 p.m. | (530) 694-2120
June 12-17
June 12 | The Blues Monsters | Village at Squaw Valley
June 14 | Mighty Mike Shermer | Downtown Truckee
June 17 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Commons Beach
June 18-24
June 19 | Nick Schnebelen Band | Village at Squaw Valley
June 20 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee River Regional Park
June 21 | Mescalito with Helena Kletch | Lakeview Commons
June 21 | Hellbound Glory | Downtown Truckee
June 24 | Groove Foundry and Drop Theory | Commons Beach
June 25-July 1
June 26 | Mark Hummel’s Lone Star/Gold Coast Revue | Village at Squaw Valley
June 27 | Groove Foundry | Truckee River Regional Park
June 28 | Jack Berry with Erick Baker | Lakeview Commons
June 28 | The Rad Trads | Downtown Truckee
June 29 | The Sextones | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
July 1 | Jimmy Leslie and Guitarfish Family Band | Commons Beach
July 1 | Teen Dollar Pony | Markleeville Park
July 2-8
July 3 | Curtis Salgado | Village at Squaw Valley
July 5 | Ideateam with Darren Senn | Lakeview Commons
July 5 | Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat | Downtown Truckee
July 6 | Silver | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
July 8 | Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide with Sam Revena Band and Kai & The Monsters | Commons Beach
July 9-15
July 10 | Debbie Davies | Village at Squaw Valley
July 11 | Deckheads | Truckee River Regional Park
July 12 | Scott Pemberton with The Connor Party | Lakeview Commons
July 12 | Franks and Deans | Downtown Truckee
July 13 | Coburn Station | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
July 15 | Gene Avaro Jr. with Desert Rhythm Project | Commons Beach
July 16-22
July 17 | Ron Artis II & The Truth | Village at Squaw Valley
July 18 | Blues Monsters | Truckee River Regional Park
July 19 | Christie Huff Band with Patrick Walsh | Lakeview Commons
July 19 | The Sextones | Downtown Truckee
July 20 | Groove Session | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
July 22 | Sambada | Commons Beach
July 23-29
July 24 | Albert Castiglia | Village at Squaw Valley
July 25 | Tom Petty Tribute | Truckee River Regional Park
July 26 | Old Salt Union with The Young Fables | Lakeview Commons
July 26 | Pacific Roots | Downtown Truckee
July 27 | Zanzibar | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
July 29 | Todo Mundo & The Beer Gardeners | Commons Beach
July 29 | Beans Sousa and Slade Rivers | Markleeville Park
July 30-Aug. 5
July 31 | Joe Louis Walker | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 1 | Moonalice | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 2 | Diego’s Umbrella with Drought Relief | Lakeview Commons
Aug. 2 | Monkey Ska | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 3 | Sang Matiz | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
Aug. 5 | Mumbo Gumbo | Commons Beach
Aug. 6-12
Aug. 7 | Kenny Neal | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 8 | Jo Mama | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 9 | Dirty Revival with Funktronik | Lakeview Commons
Aug. 9 | The Lique | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 11 | Bison Bluegrass Band | Markleeville Park
Aug. 12 | Ideateam with Serina Dawn and Mark Sexton | Commons Beach
Aug. 13-19
Aug. 14 | Chris Cain | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 15 | Air Force Band of the Golden West | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 16 | World’s Finest with Lonesome Locomotive | Lakeview Commons
Aug. 16 | Sam Ravenna | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 17 | Lumanation | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
Aug. 19 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Commons Beach
Aug. 20-26
Aug. 21 | Terry Hanck | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 22 | Mark Mackay | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 23 | Caitlin Jemma and The Goodness with The Daily Fare | Lakeview Commons
Aug. 23 | Southern Cut | Downtown Truckee
Aug. 24 | Achilles Wheel | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
Aug. 25 | Sierra Sweethearts | Markleeville Park
Aug. 26 | Midtown Social | Commons Beach
Aug. 27-Sept. 9
Aug. 28 | Coco Montoya | Village at Squaw Valley
Aug. 29 | Déjà Vu | Truckee River Regional Park
Aug. 30 | Surprise performance with VTA, Seth Hall, Miki Rae and Robbie Dub | Lakeview Commons
Aug. 31 | The Wrinkle | Kings Beach State Rec. Area
Sept. 2 | Joy & Madness | Commons Beach
Sept. 4 | Cedric Burnside Project | Village at Squaw Valley
Sept. 9 | Carolyn Dolan and Big Red | Markleeville Park