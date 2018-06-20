Clairitage Press | Where History Comes Alive

Karen Dustman disliked history as a child. As a teenager, she grew to detest all things historic when her mother became involved in a project to save an 1887 railroad station in New London, Conn. For close to six years, the family lived through the battle to save the station.

“Even a whisper of those dreaded words ‘railroad station’ elicited a collective groan from the entire family,” says, Dustman, who ended up establishing Clairitage Press, a boutique press the main focus of which is to preserve history before it’s forgotten.

Now Dustman spends the majority of her time researching the past: “I used to think history was boring. I loved English and writing,” she says.

The prolific author and journalist had published 15 nonfiction books, including a women’s fix-it book, and hundreds of magazine articles before discovering a deep desire to preserve the past. Now, Dustman’s office is walled with binders brimming with correspondence that chronicles lives long gone. Her view on history changed when her favorite aunt began sharing stories.

“She grew up during the Great Depression, married a man she barely knew and lived in a mining camp,” Dustman says.

After moving to Markleeville in 2001, Dustman and her husband, Rick, learned about Silver Mountain City. The ghost town, located about 10 miles south of Markleeville on CA State Route 4 was once the hub of Alpine County and a silver mining camp. The town was also the county seat with a population of 3,000. Today, only ruins of an old stone jail and wooden marker remain. When the Dustmans discovered that information about Silver Mountain City was severely lacking, the idea for a book grew and Clairitage Press was born. Clairitage is a homage combining Dustman’s mother’s name, Claire, and the word heritage.

“I think I inherited my passion for history from my mother,” says Dustman.

Passion is essential when working a full-time job and researching historical facts for her book.

“I would spend my lunch hour in the library basement reading newspapers from the 1860s on microfilm,” she says.

After eight years of hard work, “Silver Mountain City: Ghost of the Sierra” was published and includes detailed maps, vintage newspaper clippings and historic photographs. To pay it forward, the Dustmans offer a free tour of the ghost town every September, which includes actors in period costume.

There was no denying her need to preserve the history of Markleeville and Alpine County, so Dustman went to work on her next project: “A Self-Guided Walking Tour of Markleeville” and “A Self-Guided Driving Tour of Woodsford, Diamond Valley and Fredericksburg.” The books offer a glimpse of early Markleeville and the surrounding area with stories passed down through generations. Detailed maps correspond with numbers posted at each landmark.

You can visit Snowshoe Thompson’s homestead, where three dueling plaques, all placed by different historical organizations, commemorate the site. Taking the walking or driving tour is a fun way to experience the past. Ghost stories, which seem to haunt every old hotel, jail and saloon are verified by locals and add a bit of flavor to the adventure.

Clairitage Press offers a variety of books ranging from “Markleeville Ghost Tales” to “The Old Genoa Cemetery,” which is the first in a series of four and tells the story of people who settled the Carson Valley.

Currently, Dustman is hard at work on “The Old Genoa Cemetery, Book II” and a fictional murder mystery.

