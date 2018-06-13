Celebration of the Tahoe Sierra at Mountain Festival

The return of the sixth annual Alpenglow Mountain Festival marks the return of summer in the Tahoe Sierra with its celebration of human-powered mountain sports in the Tahoe Sierra designed to welcome outdoor enthusiasts to explore, learn and enjoy the Sierra Nevada. From June 16 to 24, the Mountain Festival features guided trail runs hikes, paddleboard, swimming and rock climbing clinics, wildflower walks and bird watching, talks and clinics and the Broken Arrow Skyrace (see Wet ‘n’ Dirty in this issue). This year also features a Van Life Rally. Most events are free, but advance registration is required to participate. | alpenglowsports.com

June 15-17

Broken Arrow Skyrace | Squaw Valley

June 16

Lakeshore Yoga

8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Wildflower Walk

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

June 17

Beginner’s Hike

9 a.m. | Olympic Valley

Intermediate Hike

9 a.m. | West Shore

Tailgate Talk on Pacific Crest Trail

6:30 p.m. | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

June 18

Women’s Beginner Trail Running clinic

9 a.m. | Tahoe City

Wildflower Walk

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

Trail Klean Up

9 a.m. | Olympic Valley

Astro Photography & Light Painting workshop

4 p.m. | Tahoe City

Trail run beginner’s clinic

5 p.m. | Tahoe City

June 19

Lakeshore Yoga

8 a.m. | Commons Beach

Trail Running Photography workshop

8 a.m. | Tahoe City

Intro to Rock Climbing

8 a.m. | Donner Summit

Beginner’s Guide to Hiking

9 a.m. | Tahoe City

Beginner’s Backpacking

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

Women’s Fun Run

5 p.m. | Tahoe Cross Country

June 20

Beginner’s SUP clinic

9 a.m. | Tahoe City

Women’s Fun Run

9 a.m. | Tahoe City

Wildflower Walk

9:30 a.m. | Desolation Wilderness

Salomon athlete Meet & Greet

4 p.m. | Alpenglow Sports

Alpenglow Sports Fun Run

5:30 p.m. | Tahoe Cross County

June 21

Lakeshore Yoga

8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Self Rescue for Rock Climbers

8 a.m. | Donner Summit

Birdwatching for Beginners

8 a.m. | Page Meadows

Open Water Swimming for Beginners

8 a.m. | Sand Harbor State Park

Beginner’s Guided Hike

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

Salomon Pub Run

4 p.m. | Tahoe City

June 22

Open Water Swimming for Beginners

8 a.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park

Beginner’s Trail Run

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

Beginner’s Guided Hike

9 a.m. | Ellis Peak

Wildflowers, Art & Tea

9:30 a.m. | Page Meadows

Van Life

9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe

Backcountry Bartending

4 p.m. | Tahoe Cross Country

June 23

Open Water Swimming for Intermediates

7 a.m. | Emerald Bay

Lakeshore Yoga

8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Basic Wilderness Aid for Your Dog

8 a.m. | Cedar House Sport Hotel | Truckee

Intro to Rock Climbing

8 a.m. | Donner Summit

Beginner SUP

8:30 a.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park

Trail Running for Beginners

9 a.m. | Ellis Peak

June 24

Equipment Repair Workshop

9 a.m. | Alpenglow Sports

Beginner’s Guided Hike

9 a.m. | Ellis Peak





