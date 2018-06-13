Celebration of the Tahoe Sierra at Mountain Festival

The return of the sixth annual Alpenglow Mountain Festival marks the return of summer in the Tahoe Sierra with its celebration of human-powered mountain sports in the Tahoe Sierra designed to welcome outdoor enthusiasts to explore, learn and enjoy the Sierra Nevada. From June 16 to 24, the Mountain Festival features guided trail runs hikes, paddleboard, swimming and rock climbing clinics, wildflower walks and bird watching, talks and clinics and the Broken Arrow Skyrace (see Wet ‘n’ Dirty in this issue). This year also features a Van Life Rally. Most events are free, but advance registration is required to participate. | alpenglowsports.com
June 15-17
Broken Arrow Skyrace | Squaw Valley
June 16
Lakeshore Yoga
8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Wildflower Walk
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
June 17
Beginner’s Hike
9 a.m. | Olympic Valley
Intermediate Hike
9 a.m. | West Shore
Tailgate Talk on Pacific Crest Trail
6:30 p.m. | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City
June 18
Women’s Beginner Trail Running clinic
9 a.m. | Tahoe City
Wildflower Walk
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
Trail Klean Up
9 a.m. | Olympic Valley
Astro Photography & Light Painting workshop
4 p.m. | Tahoe City
Trail run beginner’s clinic
5 p.m. | Tahoe City
June 19
Lakeshore Yoga
8 a.m. | Commons Beach
Trail Running Photography workshop
8 a.m. | Tahoe City
Intro to Rock Climbing
8 a.m. | Donner Summit
Beginner’s Guide to Hiking
9 a.m. | Tahoe City
Beginner’s Backpacking
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
Women’s Fun Run
5 p.m. | Tahoe Cross Country
June 20
Beginner’s SUP clinic
9 a.m. | Tahoe City
Women’s Fun Run
9 a.m. | Tahoe City
Wildflower Walk
9:30 a.m. | Desolation Wilderness
Salomon athlete Meet & Greet
4 p.m. | Alpenglow Sports
Alpenglow Sports Fun Run
5:30 p.m. | Tahoe Cross County
June 21
Lakeshore Yoga
8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Self Rescue for Rock Climbers
8 a.m. | Donner Summit
Birdwatching for Beginners
8 a.m. | Page Meadows
Open Water Swimming for Beginners
8 a.m. | Sand Harbor State Park
Beginner’s Guided Hike
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
Salomon Pub Run
4 p.m. | Tahoe City
June 22
Open Water Swimming for Beginners
8 a.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park
Beginner’s Trail Run
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
Beginner’s Guided Hike
9 a.m. | Ellis Peak
Wildflowers, Art & Tea
9:30 a.m. | Page Meadows
Van Life
9 a.m. | North Lake Tahoe
Backcountry Bartending
4 p.m. | Tahoe Cross Country
June 23
Open Water Swimming for Intermediates
7 a.m. | Emerald Bay
Lakeshore Yoga
8 a.m. | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Basic Wilderness Aid for Your Dog
8 a.m. | Cedar House Sport Hotel | Truckee
Intro to Rock Climbing
8 a.m. | Donner Summit
Beginner SUP
8:30 a.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park
Trail Running for Beginners
9 a.m. | Ellis Peak
June 24
Equipment Repair Workshop
9 a.m. | Alpenglow Sports
Beginner’s Guided Hike
9 a.m. | Ellis Peak