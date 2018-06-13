The Broken Arrow Skyrace returns to Squaw from June 15 to 17 featuring four distances – 52k, 26k, 10k and Vertical Kilometer.

Designed in the vein of the classic European Skyraces, the Broken Arrow Skyrace represents a unique style of mountain running, characterized by off-trail scrambling on steep terrain with massive amounts of vertical gain and loss. Additionally, the event consists of exposure, bolted hand lines, an exposed alpine ladder and snow slopes thrown in for good measure. The majority of each distance is run at 6,000-plus-feet and above treeline.

After each race enjoy food, craft beer, music, films and fun activities for the entire family. New for 2018 is a kid’s fun race. | brokenarrowskyrace.com