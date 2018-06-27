Reno art festivals, events

Reno hosts art walk and festivals kicking off with the Reno Midtown Art Walk on June 28 pairing art with food and live performances.

The Reno Arts Fest comes to City Plaza Park on June 30 and July 1 featuring artists presenting original work in all mediums along with a wine walk, and a wine and beer garden.

The 24-Hour Mural Marathon is June 30 and July 1. Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural that will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition, so spectators can enjoy music and food. For details, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on the Events Calendar.





