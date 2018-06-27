June 28 to July 4, 2018 | A grateful Tahoe Independence Day

As we celebrate our Independence Day amid barbecues and fireworks, along with Tahoe adventures in the mountains and on our Sierra lakes, it’s important to remember our blessings for being part of this great nation.

I’m grateful for the many freedoms and privileges I enjoy as an American that are not enjoyed by many across our beautiful planet. I’m also grateful for having an amazing and spectacular place to call home; a home that I choose freely and without question to live in. I’m grateful for the ability to move freely around this nation, for access to clean water simply by turning on a faucet, for wonderful fresh food, and for the ability to make a living of my choosing, whatever that may be. I’m grateful for being able to build a career and a life in the publishing world, and for the freedom to say anything I want, whenever I want without fear of retribution, retaliation, imprisonment or death. I am thoroughly grateful for that freedom most of all.

As I face my own personal and professional challenges as I move through this beautiful life, I always try to remember to give thanks to those that came before me and his or her contributions in every way, great and small, that enable me to live this great big, beautiful, free and independent life. I hope you, too, will give thanks. Enjoy your Independence Day in the Tahoe Sierra.

Only at TheTahoeWeekly.com

Each edition of Tahoe Weekly is jam packed with things to do, family fun activities, can’t-be-missed festivals, foodie events and outdoor fun, so much so that we just can’t fit everything into each issue.

Fortunately, TheTahoeWeekly.com offers an infinite amount of space. To keep up with it all, follow us at Facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly to read all of the latest news and those digital-only exclusives. Here’s a look at what you might have missed:





