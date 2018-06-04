4th of July celebrations

Red, White & Tahoe Blue

June 30-July 4 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

Red, White and Tahoe Blue celebrations features the Flag Raising Ceremony, pancake breakfast and Veterans’ lunch on June 30; a basketball tournament, Kids’ Chalk Drawing, ice cream eating contest and wine and cheese on July 1. Beer & Brats are on July 3. And, on July 4, enjoy the pancake breakfast, veterans’ tribute, Rubber Duck Races and fireworks (tentative) at 9:30 p.m. See Events Calendar for details. | redwhitetahoeblue.org

3rd of July Fireworks & Beach Party

July 3 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Celebrate the Independence Day holiday a day early. The Beach Party is from 4 to 10 p.m. outside the North Tahoe Event Center including preferred fireworks seating, watermelon eating and sandcastle building contests, music, Alibi Ale Works draught beer, along with food and souvenirs. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org



4th of July Parade

July 4 | South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July parade starts where Highways 89 and 50 intersect to Bijou Community Park off Al Tahoe Blvd at 10 a.m. | cityofslt.us

4th of July Fireworks & Beach Bash

July 4 | Area venues | Tahoe City

Celebrate the country’s birthday at Tahoe City’s 74th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. The festivities begin with a fun, family beach day filled with live music, games and a food and beer garden, leading up to the dazzling fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

| visittahoecity.org

Lights on the Lake

July 4 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake will light up the night with a spectacular sky rocket array of red, white and blue streams synchronized to top rock and pop hits and patriotic favorites at 9:45 p.m. Choice viewing spots are South Shore’s sandy beaches and aboard boats. | tahoesouth.com



Fourth of July in Truckee

July 4 | Area venues | Truckee

Lace up your running shoes for the Truckee Firecracker Mile, followed by the annual July 4th Parade down Donner Pass Road from the high school to historic downtown. Afterward head down to Donner Lake for an afternoon in the sun followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. under the stars. | truckee.com