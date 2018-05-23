“Upside Down Church” opens

Sam Shear will open his work “Upside Down Church” in Virginia City, Nev., on May 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. The opening is Shear’s final thesis for the Master of Fine Arts program at Sierra Nevada College.

The “Upside Down Church” is an installation of a 1/20 scale replica of a dilapidated church sitting upside down on its steeple. “The ‘Upside Down Church’ is pulled by 10 to 12, one-third-scale figures of myself,” Shear says.

As part of the opening, Jenni Charles and Jesse Dunn of the Dead Winter Carpenters will perform an acoustic Gospel Hour with a set list tailored to the opening, the artwork and Virginia City. The piece will be on display until June 17 and will then be moved to the Sagehen Creek Field Station north of Truckee. The exhibit is located at Marshall’s Tailings at the corner of Union and R Streets across from St. Mary’s Art Center in Virginia City, Nev. | Upside Down Church on Facebook