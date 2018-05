Truckee Thursdays announces lineup

Truckee Thursdays returns for its 2018 run from June 14 to Aug. 23 in downtown Truckee from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday. The street fair features local and regional artisans, food trucks, a beer garden and live music throughout the summer. Admission is free and a free Truckee shuttle runs all summer. The Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor of Truckee Thursdays. | truckeethursdays.com

June 14 | Mighty Mike Shermer

June 21 | Hellbound Glory

June 28 | The Rad Trads

July 5 | Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat

July 12 | Franks and Deans

July 19 | The Sextones

July 26 | Pacific Roots

Aug. 2 | Monkey Ska

Aug. 9 | The Lique

Aug. 16 | Sam Ravenna

Aug. 23 | Southern Cut