Tahoe City Golf Course is celebrating its centennial anniversary this summer, so now is as good time to get out there and play. One hundred years ago, professional golfer May “Queenie” Dunn-Webb designed the course, passing up an opportunity to work at Pebble Beach to stay in Lake Tahoe. Over the next century, the golf course has become a local favorite, affordable and fun.

It was time to experience Tahoe City Golf Course for myself. So, on a warm, bluebird day in Tahoe, my brother and I teed off bright and early. It was the first time either of us played in two years, but fortunately we had a long straight shot to the pin 485 yards away (473 from the Ladies’ tees).

I’ll admit, we were off to a rough start since it had been awhile, so my brother and I decided to implement Winter Rules. However, the ease ability of this course allowed us to quickly get up to speed and we start parring and bogeying holes.

Tahoe City Golf Course has a great layout. Hole 2 is fun because it is a nice par 3 and you are facing/hitting straight toward the lake. Don’t worry, there’s a net up to keep you from overshooting your ball into the parking lot of local businesses. I also really enjoyed the third hole mainly because it was even and long — and I happened to have an amazing chip shot onto the green right in front of Tahoe City Golf Course manager Bob Bonino.

June 8

Putting & driving contest with vintage putters

Historical talk with Mark McLaughlin

June 9

Two Bills Heritage Golf Tournament

Aug. 19

Annika Sorenstam junior golf clinic & demo

Family Golf Tournament

Hole 5 is fairly straight for the first 100 yards and then takes a sharp dogleg right with a bit of a drop off toward the putting green. I think I liked that hole because I kept left in the fairway always positioned with a clear shot whereas my brother immediately got caught in a cluster of trees off to the right from the tee box. Hole 6 was also one of my favorites because it was short and straight (163 yards from the Ladies’ tees), making it easy to get to the putting green.

18 holes | Par 66

Yardage | 4,806-5,261

Slope | 118

Rating | 65.5

I’ve only played a few golf courses in Lake Tahoe, but Tahoe City just became one of my favorites. It has a perfect mix of par 3s, 4s and a couple of 5s. It’s mellow and dog friendly, too. We saw one couple playing with push carts, their dogs trotting alongside them and rolling in the grass.

I will definitely be playing Tahoe City Golf Course again this summer, especially since women get a special 9-hole rate of $19.18 on Tuesdays (excluding July 3). All golfers get that same $19.18 rate on Throwback Thursdays (excluding July 5). That’s such a great deal for a quality course so close to the lake, and I was especially impressed with the conditions of the greens so early in the season. Here’s to the next 100 years.

| (530) 583-1516 or golftahoecity.com