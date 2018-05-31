Squaw to host NASTAR Nationals in 2019

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced that the Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships will return to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows from April 3 to 7, 2019, according to a press release.

With U.S. Alpine Championships and Noram Finals wrapping up in March, the early April dates will allow for maximum attendance from U.S. Ski Team members and ideal timing for good snow cover at Squaw Valley.

The passion and dedication of the NASTAR community was on full display at last year’s Nationals at Squaw Valley, complimented by steep, fast courses, celebrity pacesetter appearances from the likes of Daron Rahlves and Marco Sullivan and a range of entertainment options at the resort and beyond.

“Squaw Valley showed such dedication to putting on a great event for our racers last year, said Director of NASTAR Bill Madsen in a press release. “We are excited to bring the Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships back to Squaw Valley and once again provide the NASTAR nation with the opportunity to experience western spring skiing in all of its glory.”

Squaw Valley sees an average of 6 feet of snow in the month of March, making early April a prime time for a racing event. In addition to great skiing conditions, the Tahoe area has plenty of activities for the NASTAR individual and family alike.

“Everyone at Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows is looking forward to hosting our second year of NASTAR Nationals,” said James Clifford, Squaw Valley events services manager, in a press release. “We saw a record-breaking year in participation in the NASTAR race course at the resort, which tells us that interest in our region is growing rapidly. The season-long course is a fun, easy way for skiers and riders of all ability levels to try out racing. The stoke level of the NASTAR athletes is something that brings amazing energy to both of our mountains and we can’t wait to entertain these passionate racers for yet another year.”

NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a top five state ranking within their age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2019. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at their favorite resort or at the Regional Championships.

In addition to the Alpine Ski division, the NASTAR National Championships will also host snowboard, telemark and physically challenged disciplines. | nastar.com