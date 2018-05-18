Philosophy Truckee’s newest eatery

“Locally Sourced from Top to Bottom” is the slogan for Truckee newest eatery and live music venues – Philosophy. Featuring healthy, local fare and libations, Philosophy hosted its grand opening at 3 p.m. on May 18 with Milton Merlos on Flamenco guitar at 7:30 p.m.

Expect a health-conscious menu with beer and wine offerings from Truckee River Winery, FiftyFifty, Alibi Ale Works and others. Live music will be prominently featured with Funk Assassination Trio on May 25. Philosophy is located at 10412 Donner Pass Road in the former Sash and Door cabinetry shop. | truckeephilosophy.com