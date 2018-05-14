Papa Roach joins Amplified music series

Papa Roach has joined the lineup for the Hard Rock Hotel’s Amplified Summer Music Series on Aug. 11.

Over the past two decades, Papa Roach has established themselves as true trendsetters in heavy music. They’ve been nominated for two Grammys, toured the globe with everyone from Eminem to Marilyn Manson and crafted the nü metal anthem “Last Resort,” which is still in heavy rotation on rock radio 17 years after its release.

The release of their recent album “Crooked Teeth” has continued to illustrate the various sides of Papa Roach and how they’ve managed to remain relevant while musical trends ebb and flow.

“We didn’t go into this album with the intention of trying to write radio singles,” Jerry Horton explains in a press release.

“The collection of songs was really about bookending everything that we’ve done prior to this album and reintroducing Papa Roach to people who didn’t realize the depth that we have,” says Tony Palermo in the release.

The concert series will follow previously announced acts Ice Cube, Everlast and Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike on Aug. 4 and the Alt-Rock Reload featuring Everclear, Fuel, Marcy Playground, Local H and Oleander on July 7. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com