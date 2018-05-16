New publisher, book for Bona Fide

Bona Fide Books in South Lake Tahoe has a new publisher, and a new book coming out in June. Maeko Bradshaw recently took over the independent press from Kim Wyatt, who founded the company in 2009, specializing in nonfiction and poetry.

Bradshaw, a Tahoe local, received a Master of Science in book publishing from Portland State University. Her first release as Bona Fide’s publisher, “Permanent Vacation II: 18 Writers on Life and Work in Our National Parks,” will be released on June 8. The second volume of this popular collection features writers from national parks all over the country, including locales like Cape Cod National Seashore and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“I’m excited about this collection, and about the future of Bona Fide,” says Bradshaw in a press release. “I’m so fortunate that I get to be in a place that I love and do what I love.”

“Permanent Vacation II” can be pre-ordered online. Readings will be held at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe on June 13 and at Word After Word in Truckee on June 25. Books can be purchased locally at Gaia-Licious and Dharma Love in South Lake Tahoe and Word After Word, or order directly from Bona Fide. | bonafidebooks.com