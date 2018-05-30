New book on Emerald Bay, Desolation

Arcadia Publishing releases its new book, “Emerald Bay & Desolation Wilderness,” from Peter Goin on June 4 as part of its Images of America series. The book features images from Emerald Bay, Vikingsholm and the Desolation Wilderness.

Goin is a foundation professor of art at the University of Nevada and author of several highly respected books about Lake Tahoe. This collection draws primarily from the California State Park Archives, Nevada Historical Society, North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Lake Tahoe Historical Society and from Special Collections at the University of Nevada. | arcadiapublishing.com