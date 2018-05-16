Music in the Park kicks off June 20

Music in the Park, the free summer concert series at the Truckee Regional Park, returns for the season with concerts every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. from June 20 to Aug. 29 in the amphitheater. There is no show on July 4. The Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor of Music in the Park. | tdrpd.org
June 20 | Beatles Flashback
June 27 | Groove Foundry
July 4 | No show; fireworks at Donner Lake
July 11 | Deckheads
July 18 | Blues Monsters
July 25 | Tom Petty Tribute
Aug. 1 | Moonalice
Aug. 8 | Jo Mama
Aug. 15 | Air Force Band of the Golden West
Aug. 22 | Mark Mackay
Aug. 29 | Déjà Vu