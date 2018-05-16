Music in the Park kicks off June 20

Music in the Park, the free summer concert series at the Truckee Regional Park, returns for the season with concerts every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. from June 20 to Aug. 29 in the amphitheater. There is no show on July 4. The Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor of Music in the Park. | tdrpd.org

June 20 | Beatles Flashback

June 27 | Groove Foundry

July 4 | No show; fireworks at Donner Lake

July 11 | Deckheads

July 18 | Blues Monsters

July 25 | Tom Petty Tribute

Aug. 1 | Moonalice

Aug. 8 | Jo Mama

Aug. 15 | Air Force Band of the Golden West

Aug. 22 | Mark Mackay

Aug. 29 | Déjà Vu