Montagna features new chef, menu

Resort at Squaw Creek announces the relaunch of its newly remodeled Montagna restaurant. Set to open May 24 under the supervision of newly-appointed Executive Chef Patrick Cleary, Montagna will introduce a new concept to the resort’s collection of dining experiences: a reimagined menu of modern Italian dishes showcasing the best in fresh California produce.

“Montagna is set to be a true gem in our outstanding collection of restaurants,” said Andre Priemer, area managing director of Resort at Squaw Creek, in a press release. “With Chef Cleary’s distinct approach to seasonal ingredients and his drive to create wonderful experiences for our guests, we look forward to seeing what he has in store for Montagna.”

Cleary’s reimagined menu presents a modern approach to classical Italian cuisine, featuring dishes made from locally sourced and sustainable ingredients showcased throughout a variety of housemade pastas, fresh seafood and featured items prepared in the restaurant’s wood fire oven. Additionally, each of the menu’s entrees are perfectly paired with an eloquent wine list. Montagna’s signature items include the molto grande meatball, Parisian gnocchi and a daily house-made fresh pasta.

Resort at Squaw Creek has six on-site restaurants each with a different ambiance and menu. All of the resort’s eateries offer exceptional service in an unpretentious manner in an idyllic setting. Fresh ingredients from the resort’s on-site hydroponic garden are used throughout each menu, ranging from entrees and appetizers to cocktails and aperitifs.

Dinner service will be offered daily from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling (530) 583-6300. | destinationhotels.com/squawcreek