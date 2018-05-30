May 31- June 6, 2018 | Tahoe Sierra by rock & water

It’s summer adventure season in the Tahoe Sierra and, as we do every season, Tahoe Weekly’s writers are out exploring the best places to visit, the best events to go to, the best spots for family fun, the best food and wine happenings, the best outdoors races and clinics to join, and many other adventures to share with our loyal, long-time readers.

Long before the snow melted, Kayla Anderson began her newest adventure – training for a stand-up paddleboard race. Kayla shares her tips for training for a short- or long-distance SUP race in this edition. She also visited the Truckee Demonstration Garden for their tips on gardening in the Tahoe Sierra in this issue. And, yes, it can be done.

Sean McAlindin was eager to explore early-season bouldering and share his passions with his daughter during a recent outing to the boulder fields at D.L. Bliss State Park on the West Shore and writes about their day at the park.

Whatever you like to do during your time in the Tahoe Sierra, Tahoe Weekly has all of the information you need to explore and enjoy your season in the Tahoe Sierra.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

In case you missed it in our Memorial Day edition, we’ve put together a new list of the 100 must-do items for summer in the Tahoe Sierra in our 11th annual Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List. You can find the Bucket List at TheTahoeWeekly.com and you’ll find details on #91 inside this issue. Share your adventures with us @TheTahoeWeekly.