May 24-30, 2018 | Summertime fun kicks off in Tahoe Sierra

By
Katherine Hill
-
Tom and Gail Bansak enjoy a cruise on “Star Dust,” an original 1934 Chris Craft and one of Tahoe’s most famous ride boats. Visit the Tahoe Maritime Center to learn more about its public ride boat program and other educational opportunities. Photography by Matt Bansak | MattBansak.com, @Matt.Bansak.Photography

The official start of summer may be nearly a month off, but the Memorial Day Weekend kicks off our summer in the Tahoe Sierra each season.

The boats are in the water, beach time is a requirement, the toys are out of storage – SUPs, bikes (all of them), hiking gear, and on and on. It’s also time for outdoor grilling and picnics, and the free summer concerts series throughout the region start in a few weeks.

To get amped for the summer season, we’ve put together our 11th annual Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List. And, yes, it’s a new bucket list from previous years. Come on, this is Tahoe after all. So, I challenged myself to come up with 100 things that I haven’t mentioned before. Enjoy checking off our Bucket List this summer, share your pictures with us @TheTahoeWeekly and you can find last year’s Bucket List for even more things to do at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Events Calendar

Since we debuted our new online and print Event Calendar a few weeks ago, we’ve received some great feedback and we’ve incorporating some additional changes.

In this edition, we’ve streamlined and moved some of our listings. In the main Event calendar, we’ve added local nonprofit meetings like the Veterans Club and Toastmasters and moved guided hiking, kayaking, wildflower and other tours to Wet ‘n’ Dirty (our section for outdoor tours, races, clinics and more). We’ve moved the wine tastings to our Local Flavor section under Tasty Tidbits. We’ve also changed the way some of the listings are presented to make the information more accessible.

And, if you have something to list, calendar submissions are still free and may be done at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on the red button to submit your event for online and print.

Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

