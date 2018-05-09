May 10-23, 2018 | Spring is a time of changes

Spring is a time of changes. With the changing of the seasons comes the warm feel of the mountain air on your skin, the emergence of fragrant blooms, and full days of skiing in the morning and afternoons spent hiking, climbing, kayaking, rafting, biking and golfing. Check out our annual Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide in this issue, complete with listings and course profiles to over 40 golf courses in Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Carson, Reno and Lost Sierra. Retiring your skis at noon for a set of golf clubs is a spring ritual and rite

of passage.

Spring also has brought changes to Tahoe Weekly starting with a new online calendar that is easier to use, more comprehensive and still free to everyone. The easy-to-use calendar still features events, entertainment, festivals, arts & culture, food & wine, and family fun from throughout the Tahoe Sierra, as well as Reno, Sparks, Carson City, the Lost Sierra and beyond.

We’re also trying some new ways to present that same information in the print edition. We hope you enjoy and we look forward to your feedback.

Free calendar listings

With the new calendar, we will continue to offer free listings to everyone. Just click on the Event Calendar tab at TheTahoeWeekly.com to submit your listing and follow the prompts. There are some paid options to promote your events on our Web site, but the listings are still free.

New Entertainment Editor

We’re also excited that long-time contributor Sean McAlindin has been named the new Entertainment Editor. Sean is a writer, photographer, musician and educator who can be found picking with local bluegrass outfit Lost Whiskey Engine, hosting the Truckee Community Old-Time Jam or seeking bliss in the Sierra Nevada back country with his family. Former Entertainment Editor Priya Hutner is taking time to work on other projects and will remain a contributor to Tahoe Weekly.