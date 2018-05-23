Made in Tahoe celebrates all things local as the Village at Squaw Valley hosts artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers made and inspired from within the Tahoe Basin and Truckee region. Discover, explore and experience a community rich with talented makers and creators on May 26 and May 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (until 5 p.m. Sunday).

The weekend also marks the closing celebration for skiing and riding at Squaw Valley, which will have runs open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until May 28.

The 2018 festival features live music and performances on three stages and more than 100 local vendors offering food, drinks, lifestyle apparel, accessories, photography and one of a kind and artisan goods. In addition to listening to live music from bands and musicians including Peter Joseph Burtt & the King Tide, Sam Ravenna Band, Groove Foundry, Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn and Truckee School of Music, guests can also enjoy performances and instruction by the Tahoe Flow Arts Studio and Truckee Dance Factory. For the Made in Tahoe schedule, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com or squawalpine.com.

Saturday, May 26

All day | Truckee School of Music Students

11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Jenni Charles & Jessie Dunn

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Studio Showcase

12:30-2:30 p.m. | The Beergardeners

2 -3 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Flow Jam

2-4 p.m. | Bayberry Cast

3-4 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory Family Hip Hop Dance Class

3-5 p.m. | Sierra Drifters

4 -5 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Performance Showcase

5-7 p.m. | Peter Joseph Burtt Band

5:30-6:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Higher Flow Dance Workshop

Sunday, May 27

All day | Truckee School of Music Students

11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Serena Dawn Band

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Studio Showcase

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Higher Flow Dance Workshop

12-2 p.m. | Groove Foundry

1 -1:30 p.m. | Truckee Dance Factory Performance

2 -3 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Hula Hoop Flow Jam

2 -4:30 p.m. | Matt Axton & Co

2:30-3 p.m. | Harry and The Razors

3 -5 p.m. | Sam Ravenna Band

4 -5 p.m. | Tahoe Flow Arts Performance Showcase