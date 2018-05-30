‘Fundamental Freedoms’ exhibit

Shelley Zentner is displaying seven major works in the one-woman exhibit “Fundamental Freedoms” on display until June 28 at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe.

“We are in the midst of a great societal and global paradigm shift, and I feel that the role of artists is to use this negative energy as a catalyst for creativity,” says Zentner.

Each painting explores a different aspect of freedom. Freedom to vote, to learn, to explore the natural world, to escape violence and enslavement.

Zentner describes the work as, “a celebration of the heroic efforts of committed, passionate individuals to fight for fundamental freedoms. Diverse as these people are, what they have in common is bravery, curiosity, creativity and a willingness to endure hardship to help others.” | shelleyzen.us