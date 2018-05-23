Brewery birthday bash

Memorial Day weekend marks the first anniversary of South Lake Brewing Company and they are celebrating with two days of festivities on May 25 and 26 featuring live music, food vendors, games, delicious cold brews and special beer releases from noon to 11 p.m. both days.

Friday features food from The Butcher’s Kitchen with live entertainment from Mic Smith, the Sierra Gypsies and Hippiez & Cowboyz.

Saturday features delicious wood-fired food by the Oven and entertainment by Red Dirt Ruckus and Steven Graves Band. | southlakebeer.com