Bluesdays celebrates its 10th anniversary

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of Bluesdays in the Village at Squaw Valley with free outdoor concerts from June 12 to Sept. 4. This popular series features acclaimed blues musicians, great grab and go food offerings from Village restaurants and a Blues bar with beer, wine and spirits available. | squawalpine.com
Bluesdays Calendar
June 12 | The Blues Monsters
June 19 | Nick Schnebelen Band
June 26 | Mark Hummel’s Lone Star/Gold Coast Revue
July 3 | Curtis Salgado
July 10 | Debbie Davies
July 17 | Ron Artis II & The Truth
July 24 | Albert Castiglia
July 31 | Joe Louis Walker
Aug. 7 | Kenny Neal
Aug. 14 | Chris Cain
Aug. 21 | Terry Hanck
Aug. 28 | Coco Montoya
Sept. 4 | Cedric Burnside Project