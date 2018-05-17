Bluesdays celebrates its 10th anniversary

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of Bluesdays in the Village at Squaw Valley with free outdoor concerts from June 12 to Sept. 4. This popular series features acclaimed blues musicians, great grab and go food offerings from Village restaurants and a Blues bar with beer, wine and spirits available. | squawalpine.com

Bluesdays Calendar

June 12 | The Blues Monsters

June 19 | Nick Schnebelen Band

June 26 | Mark Hummel’s Lone Star/Gold Coast Revue

July 3 | Curtis Salgado

July 10 | Debbie Davies

July 17 | Ron Artis II & The Truth

July 24 | Albert Castiglia

July 31 | Joe Louis Walker

Aug. 7 | Kenny Neal

Aug. 14 | Chris Cain

Aug. 21 | Terry Hanck

Aug. 28 | Coco Montoya

Sept. 4 | Cedric Burnside Project